ST. PAUL — The Twins expect to look like a very different team in September — but those changes will not come from moves they made at the trade deadline.

The Twins opted to stand pat Monday, Aug. 31, putting faith in their current roster and a handful of injured players who are nearing a return, including third baseman Josh Donaldson and center fielder Byron Buxton.

“I think it was just one of those years where it just never felt like there was something that was going to line up for us as we got close to the end,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

Falvey said it felt as if this year’s trade deadline was quieter than others “on a lot of levels,” due partly to an expanded playoff format that meant more teams were still fighting for a playoff spot and not selling.

That didn’t stop a flurry of activity for some teams, though, most notably the San Diego Padres.

“Our hope was to focus on some longer-term controlled players when we checked in with other clubs that will help us not just in ’20, but in subsequent seasons,” Falvey said. “It just didn’t really line up for us, and that’s something we can probably revisit, in a few cases, in the offseason, going into ’21 and beyond.”

Now, the Twins will turn to a group of returning players to improve a roster that had lost five straight games heading into Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Falvey said both Donaldson and Buxton were scheduled to play five to seven innings in St. Paul on Monday, and if that went well, could return to the club soon.

The Twins are also without relievers Zack Littell and Cody Stashak, catcher Mitch Garver and starter Jake Odorizzi.

“Knowing they’re all going to be back hopefully very soon, it does feel like our team could look a little different in the near future in a way that a trade deadline move or two could look,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “So although there’s no trades, there are certainly going to be moves and things could look a little different. We’ve been waiting on these guys for a little while and we’re going to do it conservatively and we’re going to do it responsibly. But I think the time is getting pretty close and we’ll be ready.”

Pineda returns

Michael Pineda will slot into the Twins’ rotation Tuesday, essentially functioning as a trade deadline acquisition.

Pineda will make his debut against the White Sox after serving the remainder of his suspension at the beginning of this season.

Pineda was suspended last September after testing positive for a banned diuretic. He had to serve 36 games of his 60-game suspension this season.

He has been building himself up in St. Paul, throwing to hitters at the Twins’ alternate site.

“We’re seeing a lot of strike-throwing. He feels good. He’s been built up to a full allotment of pitches,” Falvey said. “…I think he’s excited to get on the mound tonight.”

Pineda had been pitching well before his suspension, especially in the second half of 2019, when he posted a 3.04 ERA in his last nine games.

“I think getting him back out there, seeing him in action, seeing his enthusiasm, in the clubhouse around everyone has been a real pick-me-up and I think everyone is really looking forward to seeing him pitch and I am definitely looking forward to handing him the ball,” Baldelli said.

Briefly

The biggest trade of the day came when division-rival Cleveland shipped starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

Baldelli said Stashak will throw a bullpen and then face hitters soon.

Odorizzi played catch Monday but has not yet thrown a bullpen.