DETROIT -- The Twins started their road trip in Kansas City last weekend, and just three innings into it they saw Alex Gordon rocket a ball off of Jake Odorizzi’s abdomen, knocking the wind out of their starting pitcher and sending him to the injured list.

Four innings later, reliever Zack Littell exited the game with elbow pain, which landed him, too, on the injured list.

It was a difficult start to a difficult road trip that really didn’t get much better for the Twins, who concluded their three-city, nine-game trip Sunday with a 3-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. The sweep at the hands of the Tigers landed the Twins in third place in the American League Central; they held a 2½-game lead as recently as last Monday.

“The road trip was a rough one. Every time we felt like maybe we were getting something going, or on a little roll, maybe we wouldn’t execute, maybe something wouldn’t go our way,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It wasn’t pretty baseball from the beginning. We need to do more to get things going and make things happen. Because right now, it’s not coming to us.”

The Twins (20-15), whose lineup is missing three regulars due to injuries, haven’t hit much in the past week. After recording just eight hits total in their doubleheader Saturday, designated hitter Nelson Cruz said Sunday morning that his team needed to “show a little bit more intensity.”

“That’s something where we need to be aware of that as a team, know who we are as a team, show a little more passion in what we do,” Cruz said.

But despite Cruz’s words, the Twins were mostly quiet again Sunday, recording just five hits and scoring their runs on a wild pitch by Tigers starter Casey Mize and Jorge Polanco’s third home run of the year.

The Twins have not scored more than three runs in any of their past six games. They finished their series with Detroit with just 13 total hits, despite facing a trio of starters with bloated ERAs and no wins this season until facing the Twins.

The Twins ended their road trip 3-6 against Kansas City, Cleveland and Detroit, scoring a total of 28 runs.

“When they talk about how hitting’s contagious, it’s also contagious the other way where when everyone’s struggling. Sometimes guys, it’s just human nature to try to do too much and force the issue,” catcher Alex Avila said.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda pitched well enough to get a win on Sunday, but the run support was missing. Maeda, who allowed three runs in his six innings, struck out eight. A home run by former Twin Jonathan Schoop in the sixth inning was the difference.

“We’re definitely upset about it, for sure, as a team, as a clubhouse,” Avila said. “… As a team we have to understand, ‘Hey, we had a bad week. We had been playing well up until this point or this road trip and put ourselves in a position to be able to absorb a stretch like this. But at the same time, there’s 25 games left. Let’s continue to keep playing and working hard and kind of refocus on what we know we can do well.’ ”