SPRINGFIELD -- The Bemidji Blue Ox used a five-run third inning and the pitching arm of Ethan Opsahl on Saturday, defeating Maple Lake 6-3 and advancing in the amatuer baseball Class C state tournament.

Opsahl, a draftee from Ada, hurled a complete game and helped Bemidji win its state opener. He scattered nine hits and allowed three runs, all earned, while striking out three.

At the plate, Otto Grimm picked up a pair of RBIs to lead the charge, while Turner Storm, Collin Rutledge and Caleb Manecke each had one. Nine different Blue Ox batters had at least one hit, and the first six in the lineup each scored a run.

Although the Lakers plated three in the second inning to open the scoring, Bemidji answered with a five-run flurry in the third inning. The Blue Ox added an insurance run in the seventh, which was more than enough for Opsahl to finish the job from the bump.

Bemidji advances to the round of 16 and will face Prior Lake, who upset Kimball 2-1. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Milroy, with the winner advancing to quarterfinal and possibly semifinal action on Sunday, Sept. 6, in Springfield. The state championship game is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, in Springfield.