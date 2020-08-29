DETROIT -- For an entire afternoon Saturday, the Twins couldn’t do much of anything offensively against two Tigers lefties.

Matthew Boyd, who entered the day with an 8.48 ERA, threw easily his best start of the season in Game 1 of the doubleheader, and Tarik Skubal, one of the Tigers’ top prospects, followed his lead, holding the Twins in check during Game 2.

After two days with no games, the Twins returned to play Saturday and dropped both games at Comerica Park, losing 8-2 in Game 1 and 4-2 in Game 2 to the Tigers.

With the losses — they now have dropped four straight — the Twins slipped out of a tie for first place into third in the AL Central, passed by both Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox.

“The quality and the outcome of the at-bats, it wasn’t enough,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to have to do more, we’re going to have to find a way to get more baserunners out there and win those at-bats when we’re in the middle of the at-bat or late in the at-bat and find a way to make something happen. … We didn’t do enough today to win.”

The Twins, who saw Eddie Rosario leave early with an ankle issue that Baldelli said would be reassessed, managed just eight hits on the day — four in each game.

Two of those hits were Nelson Cruz solo home runs, which provided half of their offense. Cruz, after hitting a home run in both games Saturday, is now the American League leader in home runs.

HIs first home run was one of four hits off Boyd, who allowed only one other run in his six innings of work. That came on a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly after Max Kepler reached on an error earlier in the inning and was unearned.

That was in stark contrast to Randy Dobnak’s performance Saturday. In his first 11 major league starts, Dobnak had never given up more than two runs in a game. In his first six starts this season, he had only given up six runs total.

In his roughest start of his young career, Dobnak matched that on Saturday alone, giving up six runs on 12 hits in his 4 1/3-inning outing.

Many of those hits, including a bloop RBI single by former Twin Jonathan Schoop and ones that ticked off of the gloves of Twins outfielders, simply found holes and green grass.

“It was kind of frustrating. I feel like every ball they put in play kind of found a hole. I guess the way that I pitch, I’m going to have games like that, where they put ‘em where they ain’t,” Dobnak said. “Overall, I kept falling behind guys, but other than that, they didn’t really have too many hits that were like, I guess you would say, barrels. Most of the balls they were hitting hard were straight down, ground balls in the holes, stuff like that. Ultimately, I’ve just got to be better, throw more strikes, getting ahead of guys.”

The Tigers scored in every inning but the first, recording a run in the second and third and two each in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Lewis Thorpe, the 29th man for the doubleheader, gave up a pair of runs (one earned) in his 1 2/3 innings pitched. Every Tigers starter finished with at least one hit in the win, with 13 of the team’s 16 hits going for singles.

The Tigers offense was held more in check in the second game of the doubleheader, with a Miguel Cabrera two-run home run off Tyler Duffey the determining factor in the loss. Jeimer Candalario also hit a two-run home run for the Tigers.

“When you make a bad pitch to a Hall of Famer, bad things tend to happen,” Duffey said of the Cabrera home run.

The Twins now find themselves in an unfamiliar position — looking up at two teams in the standings.

While all three teams entered the day in first place, the two losses dropped the Twins 1 1 /2 games behind Cleveland and a half-game behind the White Sox.

“We know where we’re at, we know where we should be, we know where we can be. I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Duffey said. “…Obviously, losing two games in a doubleheader isn’t fun. Hopefully, tomorrow we can come in and finish up with a win and get back home.”