For the fourth time in five years, Bemidji will take part in the Class C state tournament after winning the Region 10C championship on Aug. 16.

“I’d say there’s almost nothing like it,” Blue Ox player/manager Cody Rutledge said of state. “It’s a very unique experience playing in front of that many fans, especially at the amateur level.

“We’ve got about seven guys who have been a part of the team the last six years or so. All of those guys retain all that experience of playing down in those situations -- having all the crowds, all the fans and having all the eyes on you.”

Bemidji most recently defeated the Dilworth Raildogs 4-2 -- not only good for the region title, but also a first-round bye at state. The Blue Ox open state play in the round of 32, facing Maple Lake at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Springfield. The Lakers defeated Alexandria 15-2 in Sunday’s opening-round matchup.

“Every year, the team really has the same goal,” Rutledge said. “We really want to bring a state championship back to Bemidji. … Everybody on this team realizes that goal. We want to get down to the state tournament, we want to perform well, we want to represent Bemidji as best we can.”

The team reached the state quarterfinals last season and sits at 7-4 this summer. They’ll be tested against Maple Lake, the 2012 state champions and state participants in each of the past four years. But Rutledge believes his team stacks up among the best.

“It comes down to hitting and pitching, doing the fundamental things right,” he said. “Pitching carries you through this tournament. After the first weekend, it gets down to who has the most arms available.”

Bemidji will be without top-end pitcher Ben Thoma, who suffered an injury during the region tournament. But others are ready to step up, too.

“We’ve got a couple new faces throwing for us this year,” Rutledge said. “Our draftees are solid pitchers, also, so we hope to make a good run at it.”

If the Blue Ox defeat Maple Lake, they’ll advance to play the Kimball/Prior Lake winner at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. The quarterfinals and semifinals will follow on Sunday, Sept. 6, and the state championship game will be Monday, Sept. 7.

And Bemidji plans to be there the whole time.

“It’d mean the world to this team,” Rutledge said of winning it all. “We’re a pretty close group of guys. We just want to win it for each other and for the city of Bemidji, kind of promote baseball within Bemidji. I think it’d be a great look for the town that way, also.”