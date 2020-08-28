ST. PAUL — Taylor Rogers had a message for his teammates. Rogers isn’t known as the loudest voice in the Twins’ clubhouse, but he is a leader among his teammates.

And so when the Twins gathered at Comerica Park on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27, in Detroit to discuss whether they would play their scheduled game against the Tigers as athletes around the country use their voices to protest racial injustice in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday, it was Rogers who voiced his opinion first.

“It was almost initially right off the bat … that one of our players stood up and said that, ‘I don’t believe that we should play today,’ and that player was Taylor Rogers,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He was the first person to really speak and Nelson Cruz spoke. Trevor May spoke. It was a very powerful gathering. The players were in solidarity in their decision.”

The Twins voted unanimously to postpone their game with the Tigers. The Tigers had a vote of their own and came to the same conclusion. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

It marks the second day of postponements across the sports world after the Milwaukee Bucks went on strike rather than play their scheduled playoff game on Wednesday night. All NBA games were postponed Wednesday and again on Thursday, as were WNBA games.

Other sports have gotten involved, including MLS and on Thursday, the NHL. Six MLB teams sat on Wednesday with many more making the same decision on Thursday.

The hope, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, is that by using their platform, observers will dig into the “why,” and come away with a deeper awareness and understanding.

“Tonight, we’re not playing, and the players made a decision not to play, to use whatever platform we have to call attention to a question around why they aren’t playing,” Falvey said. “And maybe, somebody’s going out there and asking — a younger child or another person is saying — ‘Well, why? I want to learn a little bit more about why they made that decision not to play.’ And maybe that’s a way to make an impact.”

It’s a small thing, he acknowledged, and will not solve all the challenges that lie ahead, but given the platform that they have to call attention “to the why,” Falvey said it is their responsibility to use it.

Conversations about racial inequalities have been going on for months, Baldelli said, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in May. These are topics of conversation, he said, he’s never seen broached in his 20 years of baseball. The fact that these conversations have been happening across the game is a sign of progress, he believes.

“I never thought I’d be discussing this with any of you or with our players or our staff members on such a grand scale and in such a meaningful way,” Baldelli said. “The amount of emotion we’ve seen from different players and staff members over the last six months is more than I’ve ever seen in my entire life. If you added up all the years I’ve been around, there’s been more this year than any of those years combined.”

Though no Twins players were made available over Zoom to the media on Thursday, May tweeted, “Be an ally,” after news of the postponement.

On Thursday, members of the Players Alliance, made up of current and former Black MLB players, announced they would donate their salaries from Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, when teams will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, to support efforts to “combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events.”

As for what actions the Twins will take next, Baldelli said they’re not yet sure, but the team said in a release that it is “committed to creating the change we want to see in the world — where everyone is protected, safe and welcome.”

“The impact of what has been going on in sports is going to be felt throughout and if it wasn’t meaningful, if it wasn’t something that we thought was sending not only the right message but also can push us towards getting more of the result that I think people are looking for, which is the acknowledgment of all of the different inequalities that continue to exist in our country and not ignoring those things, that is going to be felt in a lot of different ways going forward,” Baldelli said.