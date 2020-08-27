GLENWOOD, Minn. — The 2020 Starbuck Stars amateur baseball team came together as a family as they rallied around a teammate — and snapped a 21-year drought of not making the state tournament in the process this summer.

Colin Richards, a 2017 graduate from Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood, Minn., was expected to be a big part of any success that Starbuck had on the field. He was a huge part of the team, though not in the way he or his teammates envisioned he would be a year ago.

This past winter, Richards was diagnosed with two types of stage IV cancer: Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his bone marrow and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his chest cavity and into his neck area. He went through surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, with his last one coming at the end of July. In early August, he received the good news that both forms of cancer are in remission.

“I’m feeling alright,” Richards said on Aug. 25. “I just started working out again, and I definitely notice that I’m not anywhere near in the shape I used to be, which is expected. But I’ve been able to do everything. I’ve been golfing a lot, walking a lot, starting to lift again, running. Just trying to build up that stamina, which is definitely not there at all anymore.”

The beauty of baseball

Richards grew up in Glenwood loving the game of baseball. He moved on from a standout high school career to Concordia College in Moorhead, where he will be a senior next spring on the Cobbers baseball team.

Richards’ cancer treatment kept him from playing what little season there was for the Cobbers before this past spring was shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

The pandemic was another concern that Richards had to worry about with a weakened immune system. He spent a lot of time self-isolated in the hospital around chemotherapy treatments and without visitors.

Baseball has always been a part of his summers, so he did what he could to stay around his Starbuck teammates over the last couple months. His platelet levels were low through much of his treatment, so he couldn’t be in close proximity to a lot of people. Instead of sitting in the dugout, he would watch Stars’ games from outside the playing field fence.

“Watching them do well was one of the best medications I could ask for,” Richards said. “It was really a mood booster. It’s fun watching your team win, and it’s also fun after playing for so long getting that other perspective from a fan’s view. You realize that the stuff you get worked up over during a game isn’t quite as important as you think it is.”

There was one game in the middle of the Stars’ season that Richards felt good enough to compete in. It was against many of his college teammates when Starbuck faced the Moorhead Mudcats. He threw one inning that game and struck out two.

“They were all good buddies, so that was kind of fun,” Richards said with a laugh.

In early August, with both cancers in remission, he was given the OK to resume activities. Starbuck hosted the Region 4C Tournament and got Marshall in the first round on Aug. 8.

“Our first playoff game when he came back, it’s regions, and he goes, ‘I can give you two to four innings this week.’” Stars longtime player/manager Mike Andreas said. “I said, ‘I need an outfielder.’ He said, ‘I can track down fly balls.’ He went out and took fly balls, and I went up to him and said, ‘Colin, if you want to start, I will start you in left field.’ He said, ‘No, go with the young kid. I haven’t been here all year. It’s his spot.’ That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Starbuck beat Marshall 3-1, setting up a match-up against perennial state contender Milroy in round two. The Stars won that game 3-2 in 10 innings, meaning their spot as one of three teams from the region that would advance to state was clinched.

Back on the mound

The Stars played Regal for seeding purposes on Aug. 15, and Richards got the start on the mound. He stepped up on the hill when the team surprised him by having his dad, Rob, come out behind the plate to catch a ceremonial first pitch.

“I didn’t know anything like that was going to happen,” Richards said. “That was all organized by the team, and it’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better than it was. They were all as supportive that night as they were through the entire thing, which is pretty supportive to say the least.”

Richards said he was more nervous to pitch against Regal than he has been for any other game. It didn’t show. He threw six-plus innings of shutout ball as the Stars won the game 6-0.

“I didn’t really think I’d be able to (throw a shutout),” Richards said. “I don’t know. It just went well. The mound is still 60 feet, 6 inches (from home plate) and everything like that. You’re still throwing a baseball.”

Richards joked that he did what he could to be a crafty veteran on the mound by throwing a lot of off-speed pitches. His fastball wasn’t as hard as it was a year ago, but he threw strikes. He used his curveball really well and mixed in a 2-seam fastball to keep Regal off balance.

“I think it was the second or third inning where it was a little bit of a longer inning, I came back in the dugout and was like, ‘I’m tired,’” Richards said. “‘Way more than I should be or way more than I normally am at this point.’ After that, I just started taking more time in between pitches, just trying to calm down, settle the nerves.”

Andreas has played for Starbuck since 1989. It’s how he has made many of his best friends, and he broke down crying after the Stars clinched their first state tournament appearance since 1999 with the win over Milroy. Andreas felt two arms around him in the dugout and looked up to see Richards with tears in his eyes himself as they embraced.

Lofty goals for the spring

The end of this summer was a big step for Richards, but there is more to come. He was in Rochester Aug. 25 going through more treatment, and he said he will be there for about a month. That will keep him from attending Concordia in the fall, but his plan is to return for the spring semester and play again on the Cobbers baseball team. He was expected to be one of Concordia’s top pitchers in 2021, and he has every intention of being that.

Richards said one thing he has learned through this whole experience is that there is power in a positive mindset. That’s exactly how he will attack the next few months as he works to put cancer behind him, build up his strength and get back on the baseball field in a prominent role.

“My goal is to be the day-one starter,” Richards said. “I think that’s what everybody wants to be. That’s where I hope to be, and I’m not letting myself settle for anything less. I definitely will work harder this offseason than I ever have before. I’m going all for it.”