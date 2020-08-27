If the Minnesota Twins are going to make outside additions of the Aug. 31 Trade Deadline, that activity likely won’t come until within a few days of the deadline.

With more playoff spots to compete for this season, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said his read on the situation is that there are more buyers than true sellers at this point, meaning there aren’t as many players available.

“My early indications are that it might be on the quieter side. I still feel that way at this state,” Falvey said. “That said, the one thing I’ve learned about the trade deadline is just buckle up in the last 48-72 hours because that’s when it seems like most of the calls occur.”

Whether or not the Twins swing any trades to supplement their first-place team, they are expecting to make important additions to their roster, mainly in the form of players returning to full health.

The Twins currently have two starting pitchers (Jake Odorizzi, Homer Bailey), three everyday players (Josh Donaldson, Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton) and two relievers (Cody Stashak, Zack Littell) on their injured list. In addition, starting pitcher Michael Pineda is expected to soon return from his 60-game suspension, which included the first 36 games of this season.

“When we look at our club I think we see a team that is performing pretty well on the field,” Falvey said. “There’s certainly always opportunities to try and get better. But I really look at a lot of our group that is coming back to this team as ways for us to meaningfully improve just already organically in house.”

Falvey specifically noted how huge of an addition Donaldson’s return would be for the team and said Buxton (shoulder) was feeling “much improved.”

“Those types of talents you don’t acquire at the deadline more often than not,” he said. “Those guys, you don’t get that kind of impact with players like that. … I look at the guys that are already coming internally in addition to a few others that hopefully will get healthier as we go along the way as being the biggest boost.”

Clippard shows durability

Tyler Clippard debuted in 2007. And amazingly, in a career that has so far spanned 14 different seasons, the Twins reliever has never required a stay on the injured list.

He had a scare this week, getting hit on the elbow by a batted ball on Sunday. Clippard, believe it or not, said the experience was “not as painful as maybe people think.”

Clippard said he told manager Rocco Baldelli that had it been a different situation — say a World Series situation — that he probably could have pitched Monday, the day after he got injured.

Just another sign of the veteran’s durability.

“That’s what I hang my hat on, honestly,” Clippard said. “I’ve worked my tail off to be able to say that to people, and I do wear it like a badge of honor, honestly.”

Briefly

The Twins will send Randy Dobnak to the mound on Thursday in Detroit, followed by TBA, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill on Sunday. Baldelli said they are “expecting some kind of bullpen game,” on Friday.