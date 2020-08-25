CLEVELAND -- Kenta Maeda was nearly flawless his last turn through the rotation, throwing eight no-hit innings before surrendering a soft single to lead off the ninth.

The Twins’ starter saw his no-hit bid spoiled with the very first batter of the game on Monday, but after surrendering a home run to Cesar Hernandez, Maeda turned in yet another solid performance, this one leading the Twins to a 3-2 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Maeda settled in and while he had traffic on the bases each inning until a 1-2-3 fifth, he worked himself out of trouble each time. Maeda said he didn’t feel his sharpest, but still struck out seven and allowed just the one run in his five innings of work.

“Let me kind of paint it this way: There are efforts that really stand out that no one can deny,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The effort that Kenta had last week is one of those efforts. He goes eight innings, he throws 115 pitches, a lot of strikeouts, almost throws a no-hitter. Nobody can miss that. This is a very sneaky, very good effort.”

The Twins bullpen, too, turned in their own very good effort.

A day after covering all nine innings in Kansas City, the Twins bullpen spent the night working through tense, high-pressure innings. It started in the sixth when Caleb Thielbar, who was not on the Twins’ roster to begin the year, escaped a jam with two runners on by striking out Greg Allen.

“We’re not sitting here in the spot we’re in, we’re not sitting here winning a game tonight if we can’t lean on Caleb Thielbar,” Baldelli said. “…In a normal year, you’re going to need a lot of different people to step up and I think in a year like this, with this 2020 abbreviated season and everything that goes along with it, you need everybody even more.”

Trevor May, though he gave up a run in the seventh, worked himself out of a situation with two runners on and Sergio Romo, too, stranded a runner on second base as the Indians finished the day 1-for 9 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 on base. Taylor Rogers picked up the save, stranding a runner on his own.

The Twins didn’t have quite the same number of offensive opportunities, instead using the longball to pull ahead of Cleveland.

“When you play against the Indians, you know that runs can at times be at a premium,” Baldelli said. “Even if you have excellent at-bats, you go out there and do your thing, you still might not put as many runs up on the board as you’d expect so you’ve got to be prepared to do pretty much whatever. You’ve got to be prepared to play tight ball games.”

They were.

And Nelson Cruz, like always, was prepared to hit a home run.

He knotted the game up in the fourth inning with an opposite field home run, his 11th of the season. It tied him with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu atop the American League leaderboard.

Miguel Sano, who can often be found by Cruz’s side, listening to what he says and doing what he does, hit an opposite field blast of his own in the sixth inning, giving the Twins a two-run lead.

The home run extended Sano’s hitting streak to eight games and was a continuation of the hot streak Sano is on. He had entered the day hitting .462 in his last seven games.

“He’s having a good approach. He’s trusting that he’s going to do what he needs against him, and he’s executing,” Cruz said. “He’s been really good and really consistent in doing his job in the cage, the drills. They’ve got him good. They’ve gotten him to be consistent on a daily basis with his workouts. He’s definitely doing all the little things to show up with all the big numbers he’s put up the last few weeks.”

The win moves the Twins (20-10) two and a half games ahead of the Indians (17-12), who are tied with the White Sox at two and half games behind in the American League Central division.

That means they’ll depart Cleveland in first place no matter what, even if they do play two more tight, tense games that look like Monday’s contest.

“This has been our entire season in a nutshell today: Guys stepping up, winning close ballgames, pitching and defense and trying to get runs across the board any way we can,” Baldelli said.