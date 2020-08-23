KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Already playing without some of their best players, the Twins were dealt another heavy dose of injury news pregame Saturday:

Two pitchers, Jake Odorizzi and Zack Littell, were going on the injured list and another, Homer Bailey, would be on the IL for longer than originally anticipated.

But they were determined not to use that as an excuse. Most teams are dealing with injuries, manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game, and the Twins have plenty of depth — certainly enough to go out there, perform and get them where they wanted to be, he said.

They saw that Saturday with Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Randy Dobnak stepping up and lifting them to a win, a 7-2 victory over the Royals in the second game of the series at Kauffman Stadium and ending a five-game losing streak at Kansas City.

Rosario lifted Dobnak to a three-run lead in the first inning before the Twins’ starter even toed the rubber by blasting a home run, his seventh of the season, on the first pitch he saw from Royals rookie Brady Singer.

Sano also tagged Singer for a home run, a mammoth blast that traveled 458 feet and was hit at 115.8 miles per hour off the bat.

The Twins first baseman also delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh. That help break the game open as part of a three-run inning that also included a bases-loaded walk issued to Marwin Gonzalez.

The game had gotten somewhat tight in the earlier innings after Dobnak ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth inning.

Dobnak surrendered a home run to Alex Gordon — who also homered off him last weekend — on a low changeup. He also gave up an RBI double to Nicky Lopez later in the inning to cut the Twins’ lead to just two at the time.

His night ended in the sixth inning after the first two batters reached base, but Tyler Duffey, after hitting a batter to load the bases, got Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan O’Hearn swinging to escape the jam and maintain the Twins’ lead at the time.