KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Twins seemed to believe on Friday night that they had avoided the worst with injuries to both Jake Odorizzi and Zack Littell.

But just because they avoided the worst doesn’t mean the two won’t be sidelined for the near term.

Both Odorizzi and Littell were placed on the injured list on Saturday before the Twins played the Royals. Starter Homer Bailey, who has been on the IL for the entire month of August with biceps tendinitis, also was transferred to the 45-day injured list.

Those two pitchers join a growing list of Twins players on the IL. That list includes Bailey, third baseman Josh Donaldson, reliever Cody Stashak, catcher Mitch Garver and center fielder Byron Buxton, the last two of whom went on the injured list just two days earlier.

“Our guys make no excuses. We’re not sitting here feeling bad for ourselves,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We have a good group in there. Guys that can go out there, perform, play well and ultimately get us where we want to be.”

Odorizzi suffered a chest contusion after he was struck by a comebacker traveling at 103.2 mph off the bat. The impact knocked the wind out of him, and he immediately dropped to the mound on his hands and knees.

Baldelli said Odorizzi had a CAT scan done that revealed no internal issues or issues with his ribs. While Odorizzi was happy to have avoided the worst — a ball that hit his elbow or perhaps broken ribs — he was in visible pain during his postgame Zoom session and needed to be helped into a chair.

Baldelli said Littell, who has elbow inflammation, was still sore Saturday and was going to see a doctor soon.

“Zack, just with him coming out of the game, the initial assessment, where he woke up this morning, basically put us in a spot where there was no real path to him being back on the mound within the next day or two. So that puts us in a spot where the IL just makes sense,” Baldelli said.

As for Bailey, Baldelli said the righty had been throwing Saturday in the Twin Cities and his throwing session “didn’t go perfectly as planned.”

The move to the 45-day injured list means that Bailey will not be returning to the Twins until mid-September at the earliest.

“I would say it’s not like he had a major setback. He just didn’t feel 100 percent out there throwing, and if he doesn’t feel 100 percent, he’s already been out this amount of time, the additional few weeks off really doesn’t change the timetable too much,” Baldelli said.

The Twins did get some good injury news as second baseman Luis Arraez, who has been dealing with a knee issue, was feeling good enough to play in Saturday’s game after three days off.

“If we thought we were not going to deal with something like this, we were lying to ourselves,” Baldelli said. “We talked about it from the very beginning of the season, of our depth being one of the most important parts of this group, one of the best traits that we have going. We have a lot of guys that can really play and really pitch, so (I’m) looking forward to seeing what goes on next. We’re still in this run of playing a lot of games, so we’re going to lean on guys all over the place.”

Taxi squad additions?

With the two open spots on the active roster, the Twins recalled Sean Poppen and selected the contract of Danny Coulombe.

Both had traveled with the team to Kansas City as part of its taxi squad. Pitcher Juan Minaya and catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo are also with the team on this trip on their taxi squad.

Teams are allowed to have up to five players on the taxi squad and Baldelli said they’ve talked about adding to the taxi squad during this road trip, although travel implications come into play.

“We’ve been talking about it throughout the day, along with all of these other things that we’ve had going on. There’s also the drive vs. fly conversation, depending on where you’re in the country when you’re on the road,” Baldelli said. “… I think that’s a possibility, but we’re going to figure out more in the next 48 hours.”



