Rocco Baldelli does not like to talk publicly about specific timelines for injuries. Instead, he often opts for words like “close” or “soon,” as phases that offer him some flexibility in the event that something does change with a player’s expected return.

So while any updates coming from Baldelli on when Josh Donaldson or Homer Bailey or any of the Minnesota Twins’ other injured list players may return might not include specific dates, the fact that none of them traveled with the team on the road trip give a hint as to their progress.

Baldelli said Friday that Donaldson (calf strain), Bailey (biceps tendinitis), Cody Stashak (lower back inflammation), Byron Buxton (left shoulder inflammation) and Mitch Garver (low-grade intercostal strain) all remained in the Twin Cities while the Twins embarked on their three-city road trip to Kansas City, Cleveland and Detroit.

“Everybody stayed back and will be doing their rehab and potentially getting in some action back in St. Paul during the trip,” Baldelli said.

While Buxton and Garver went on the IL on Thursday and would not be eligible to come back until near the very end of the trip, Donaldson and Bailey are eligible to come off at any time, and Stashak would be eligible to come off during the early portion of the trip.

In a normal year the fact that none traveled seems like it would be less notable, but in 2020, getting a player from Minnesota to wherever the Twins happen to be on the road takes on an additional challenge because of COVID-19. Whether or not it happens on this specific road trip, activating someone who had stayed back in the Twin Cities to meet the team on the road is something that Baldelli said is a possibility this season.

“They may have to drive or potentially fly to meet us,” Baldelli said. “If we can avoid guys getting on commercial flights, we’re going to. But I think there could be situations where there’s no way around it and we’re going to have to put guys potentially on a plane. I can’t tell you it’s going to happen, but I could definitely see that happening.”

But whether that happens while the Twins are on this current road trip, well, don’t expect a timeline from the manager.

“I’m not really focused on any of the individual dates right now. I’m not sure if those guys are going to be meeting us at that point,” Baldelli said of Donaldson and Bailey. “Could it be close? Yes. I think it could be close. Is it possible? Yes. But I wouldn’t call it likely and just leave it at that, because we’re really not sure at this point.”

Sano steps up

With so many of their teammates injured — and Luis Arraez held out of action dealing with a knee issue of his own — the rest of the Twins’ lineup knows that the burden of responsibility will fall to them.

“We’ve got four guys out of the lineup that we need,” first baseman Miguel Sano said. “Right now, we try to focus on what we have and put something on the board until when those guys come back and help us win.”

Sano is working to be part of that offensive solution in their absence, even after a slow start that came after he missed most of summer camp with COVID-19.

Sano entered the day with four home runs and eight runs driven in on the year, but he has been hitting better as of late, going 6 for 15 with five doubles in his last four games prior to Friday. He credits part of that to the work he has been doing pregame hitting off the velocity machine.

“That’s one of my routines from last year. I’ve been doing it with (hitting coaches) Rudy (Hernandez) and Edgar (Varela) right now,” he said. “I try to get on top of the ball because when I do that, I’m a better hitter. That’s something we have been doing the last few days, and I feel much better at the plate now.”

Briefly

The Twins will throw Randy Dobnak on Saturday and have not named a starter for Sunday. Kenta Maeda, who threw 115 pitches in his last outing, has been pushed back a day and will start the first game against Cleveland on Monday. Rich Hill and Jose Berrios will follow him.