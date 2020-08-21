Jose Berrios found his form, and Nelson Cruz found his home run stroke as the Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, 7-1, at Target Field to take two of three from their cross-state rival.

Berrios allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out nine in six innings, and Cruz hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to allow Minnesota to crack open what had been a strange pitchers’ duel.

The Twins’ Opening Day starter, Berrios (2-3) entered the game with a 5.92 earned-run average and 1.644 WHIP in four starts but looked like the reliable top-of-the-rotation starter they project him to be after he went 14-8 and made his first all-star game in 2019.

His catcher was rookie Ryan Jeffers, making his major league debut after being promoted earlier in the day. Berrios said he could only remember shaking him off three times. “We were on the same page,” he said.

“His stuff was really crisp tonight,” Jeffers said. “It’s easy to call a game when he’s throwing what you want, where you want it.”

Cruz’s homer, the 412th of his career, moved him past Mark Teixeira into 55th on MLB’s all-time list.

Leading the AL Central, the Twins (17-9) are winning without the historic offense they rode to the American League Central title last season, when they hit a major league-record 307 home runs. They entered the day ranked 13th in scoring offense (4.7 runs a game) and seventh in home runs (38).

The Twins loaded the bases in three innings but didn’t break the game open until the eighth inning, when they sent nine men to the plate and scored three runs on a bases-loaded walk from Max Kepler and two-run double by Jorge Polanco.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff (1-2) sidestepped disaster for five-plus innings.

When he was chased with no outs and two on in the sixth, the Twins had one run on 10 hits. But Jake Cave loaded the bases with an infield single up the middle off reliever Freddy Peralta, and after Ehire Adrianza struck out, Ildemaro Vargas scored Eddie Rosario with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

The Brewers pulled with 2-1 when Justin Smoak homered off Tyler Duffey in the seventh, but Cruz followed with his two-run homer into the seats above the scoreboard in right-center field to score Max Kepler for a 4-1 lead.

Jeffers went 2-for-3 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the eighth inning. He plated the Twins’ first run by driving Vargas in from third with a single to left in the third inning.

The Twins loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and didn’t score a run, then loaded them with no outs in the sixth and scored only one on Vargas’ sacrifice fly.

He was all but untouchable on Thursday, striking out two batters in each of the first four innings — four looking — while allowing only one batter to reach base, Keston Hiura on a two-out walk in the fourth. He didn’t allow a hit until third baseman Eric Sogard singled to center in the fifth inning.

The Twins begin a 10-game road trip through Kansas City, Cleveland and Detroit on Friday against the Royals.

