The Minnesota Twins’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers got away quickly from Twins starter Rich Hill. When it got away from reliever Lewis Thorpe, it was all but over.

Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, Avisail Garcia and Keston Hiura each homered, and Garcia drove in four runs as the Brewers snapped Minnesota’s three-game win streak with an 9-3 victory Wednesday at Target Field.

In his first start since a long stint on the injured list, Hill gave up four runs, all earned, on four hits and four walks in 2.2 innings.

“It was just a poor outing,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, I put us in a really bad position today and lost the game for us.”

Hill was pulled with two out in the Brewers’ four-run third inning, with runners on second and third. The veteran left-hander was making just his second appearance since signing an incentive-laden one-year, $3 million deal last winter.

He’s in line to make an extra $1 million if he makes five starts, and an additional $1 million with seven. He won his first start with five scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on July 29 but was placed on the injured list with shoulder fatigue on Aug. 4.

Hill (1-1) made no excuses on Wednesday.

“When you get the opportunity to take ball, you’ve got to perform. That’s the way I look at it,” he said. “I’m a pretty cut-and-dried guy and I did not pitch well today. I set myself to a high standard, and that was pretty pathetic.”

Hill gave up a two-run home run to Ryan Braun and two-run single to Garcia before being pulled with runners at second and third and two out in the third. Caleb Thielbar fanned Manny Pina on three pitches to end the inning and kept the Brewers at bay through the fourth.

The Twins trailed 4-1 when lefty-hander Thorpe started the fifth. He faced nine batters, walked three and surrendered two-run home runs to Yelich and Garcia to make it 8-1. He returned to three scoreless innings, but the die had been cast.

Third baseman Ehire Adrianza, making his second career pitching appearance, pitched the ninth and gave up a 425-foot solo home run to Hiura. The teams play the rubber match on Thursday before the Twins leave on a 10-game road trip through Kansas City, Cleveland and Detroit.

Brett Anderson (1-2) kept the Twins in check for his first victory of the season. He gave up five hits, including a double to Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario’s run-scoring single in the second inning, and didn’t walk a batter in six innings.

The Twins scored two in the ninth inning off right-hander Corey Knebel. Marwin Gonzalez, who played right field and third base for the Twins, led off with a home run, and Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-out RBI single.

The Twins opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Sano hit a one-out double into the left-field corner and scored on Rosario’s single to right-center field. But Hill, who got five ground-ball outs in the first two innings, struggled after getting two quick outs in the third.

Ninth hitter Orlando Arcia drew a walk and Braun homered to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. Yelich drew a walked, Hiura singled and Jedd Gyorko walked to load the bases, and Garcia followed with a two-run single just over the reach of shortstop Jorge Polanco.

That it was it for Hill. “It’s obviously hard for me to swallow,” he said. “I need to do better than that. It’s unacceptable.”

Catcher Mitch Garver left the game after the seventh inning with right-side soreness.

“We have some concern,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of Garver’s injury. “We’re going to kind of wait and assess it and figure out over the next 24 hours what we’re dealing with. There’s no way to really know that at the moment. He was uncomfortable.”