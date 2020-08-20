Pitching coach Wes Johnson suggested Tuesday, Aug. 19, that Jose Berrios’ pitches are better than they were last year, and that is one of the reasons the Minnesota Twins’ Opening Day starter has struggled early.

Berrios, whose rotation spot falls on Thursday against Milwaukee, will enter his next start with a 1-3 record and 5.92 earned-run average.

“You look at his actual velocity and his stuff; his movement on his pitches is better than it ever has been, and I think that’s an adjustment,” Johnson said.

In four starts, Berrios’ 1.644 WHIP is his highest since he threw 58.1 innings for the Twins as a rookie in 2016, and his walks are up substantially, 13 in 24.1 innings after he walked 51 in 200.1 innings last season. The issue, Johnson said, is the right-hander is trying to harness his improved movement.

“We’re doing some drills. We talk about it all the time,” the coach said. “He’s throwing the ball fine. He’s really close, I think.”

Berrios, 26, was an all-star last season and finished the season 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA.

“The difference in throwing a fastball to the inside black to a right-handed hitter and the outside black to a right-handed hitter, the release point, is less than an eighth of an inch,” Johnson said. “So, you’re dealing with fine numbers here. So, Jose’s stuff is actually moving more, and I think there (are) times he’s struggling to figure out where that eighth of an inch is. I’m not worried about it at all.”

Donaldson 'ramping up'

Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hasn’t played since July 31 because of lower calf soreness, took grounders at third base before batting practice on Wednesday, a good sign for the team’s biggest offseason free-agent pickup.

“He has been ramping up. I know he was scheduled to do a little running out on the field today, which is a very good sign,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s one of those things that we’re kind of looking towards to see. As that ramps up, everything else is going to fall into place the way we would want.”

Donaldson, 34, was hitting .184 with one home run and four RBIs in seven games before leaving after the second inning of a 4-1 victory over Cleveland with soreness in his right calf, which tightened on him while scoring from second base in the top of the inning.

Playing in the first of a four-year deal worth $92 million, Donaldson missed his 18th game Wednesday.

The 2015 American League MVP is on the 10-day injured list for the fourth time since 2017. Donaldson has been on the disabled list with calf issues. He missed a month in 2017 and wound up on the 60-day disabled list the following season.

“The running and the movement and any sort of agility work would be certainly a step up from where we’ve been,” Baldelli said. “He’s been swinging a lot. He’s been doing baseball activity. It’s just the ramping up of the explosive movements and the running that’s going to be what we’re aiming at.”

Pineda nearing return

Right-hander Michael Pineda, serving out the remainder of a 60-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic banned by MLB, threw four innings of a game with the depth squad at CHS Field on Monday.

“He threw the ball fine,” Johnson said.

Pineda was the Twins’ hottest pitcher last year when he was suspended, 7-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his final eight starts.

Johnson said Pineda is on a six-day pitching schedule but that will change to consecutive five-day weeks as he gets closer to returning. With 36 games remaining on his suspension at the season’s onset, he should be eligible to return Aug. 31.

With Rich Hill returning from the injured list on Wednesday, the Twins have one starter still out, right-hander Homer Bailey, on the IL with biceps tendinitis since Aug. 1.

Briefly

Luis Arraez was set to get treatment Wednesday for what the team is calling soreness in his left patella, something that has bothered him off and on all season. He left Tuesday’s 4-3, 12-inning victory over Milwaukee early. “It’s something that we just want to get rid of so he’s not continually dealing with it,” Baldelli said. … To make room on the active roster for Hill, the Twins optioned right-hander Zack Littell back to the 30-player depth squad.