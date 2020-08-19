As Sergio Romo jogged in from the bullpen on Sunday, teammate Lewis Thorpe grabbed a pair of maracas — one in each hand — and started jumping up and down to the tune of “El Mechon,” Romo’s entrance music in the bullpen. It’s a tradition reportedly started by fellow reliever Trevor May.

A day later, Romo got into position in the Minnesota Twins’ bullpen and caught Nelson Cruz’s second home run of the day in his hat, sending Romo and his nearby teammates into a celebration.

The Twins’ relievers are having fun — and they should be. Entering Tuesday, the bullpen had posted a 3.27 earned-run average across 93 2/3 innings. That comes after covering all nine innings on Monday night and giving up just a single run. Opponents are batting just .233 against the bullpen.

“There’s no real holes down there. It’s a good feeling. You feel like you’re coming from a place of strength, when you go to the group and you can call anybody’s name and you know they fit in a lot of different scenarios, and you know they’re able to go out there and get the job done,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We knew our group could very well be one of our big strengths coming into the season, and they’ve continually shown up and pitched in a fantastic fashion.”

That’s been especially apparent recently. In the five games entering Tuesday, the Twins’ bullpen has given up just one run in 19 innings, good for a 0.47 ERA.

Tyler Duffey still hasn’t given up a run in his nine innings. Matt Wisler, who opened on Monday and threw two scoreless innings, has a 1.50 ERA. Tyler Clippard checks in at 1.69, Romo at 2.25, Jorge Alcala at 2.57, May at 3.00 and the list goes on.

The Twins have leaned heavily on their bullpen early in the season. They’ve had multiple bullpen games as they’ve dealt with injuries to three of their starters and have typically been tapping into the bullpen somewhat early. Coming into Tuesday, no Twins starter had reached seven innings yet this season.

“The guys have accepted the challenge. When you go to guys and ask them to throw multiple innings like we’ve done with Matt Wisler or Tyler Clippard, and there’s been others, but I mean, those guys and I can go back to Jorge Alcala throwing a couple, that’s not easy,” pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “These guys are conditioned to come in and give one inning, three outs and now we’re asking them to do up-downs, which if you talk to a lot of relievers, it’s really hard on their body. And they don’t recover as fast. What they’ve done has been phenomenal, and we’re not done leaning on them. “

Baldelli weighs in

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. caused a stir around baseball after hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch against the Texas Rangers on Monday night with his team leading by seven runs in the eighth inning.

The move drew the ire of the Rangers and their manager, Chris Woodward, who said he didn’t like it personally. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said the young star missed a sign and that the experience was a learning opportunity.

The grand slam has caused a discussion within the baseball community about “unwritten rules,” regarding running up the score. It’s a discussion that Baldelli said he’s eager to move on from.

“If you’re up by 15 runs and it’s the last inning, I could tell you we’re probably not going to be bunting. We’re probably not going to be swinging 3-0 in certain situations. But in any kind of competitive ballgame, and we’ve seen a lot in baseball over the years, I think we should play to win,” Baldelli said.

And that includes not taking the foot off the gas pedal.

“I think every team should do whatever they have to do to win a ballgame,” he said. “There’s going to come a day where someone’s going to stop playing to their fullest capability, and you’re going to lose a game where you’re up by six or seven or eight runs because of that.”

Briefly

Josh Donaldson caught up with Brewers star Christian Yelich during Milwaukee’s batting practice on Tuesday. Both are former Most Valuable Players: Donaldson was the AL MVP in 2015, and Yelich was the NL MVP in 2018. … Michael Pineda threw 71 pitches in four simulated innings on Monday in St. Paul, Johnson said. Pineda is serving a suspension and is eligible to return at the end of this month.