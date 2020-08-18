While most everyone in the Twin Cities was fast asleep late Monday night, a 21-year-old budding baseball star on the West Coast did something very few people in the world can do.

He reached out for a fastball on the outside corner of the plate and drove the ball into the opposite-field stands for a grand slam. His late-inning fireworks capped off an incredible night at the dish, in which he finished with a pair of home runs and a career-high seven runs batted in.

Yet after the game, which the San Diego Padres won 14-4 over the Texas Rangers, Fernando Tatis Jr. was inexplicably forced to apologize for his actions in the name of Major League Baseball’s unwritten rule book.

Can we please burn that thing already?

It is ridiculous and damaging that a kid having a breakout season is made to feel like he did something wrong when in fact the only thing he did was something right.

Don’t want Tatis to hit a grand slam there? Don’t wildly load the bases and then leave him a meatball pitch in the strike zone.

Even worse, Padres manager Jayce Tingler did little to defend him postgame, calling it “a learning opportunity” for the future face of the franchise, as Rangers manager Chris Woodward voiced his displeasure about the entire situation.

That displeasure manifested itself in the game on the very next pitch as the Rangers reliever Ian Gibaut threw a 93-mph temper tantrum directly behind Padres slugger Manny Machado.

That, of course, is something deemed OK in Major League Baseball’s unwritten rule book.

As for Tatis having the audacity to swing at a 3-0 pitch with the game already well in hand? That’s where we have to draw the line. Babe Ruth would never. Ted Williams would never. Mickey Mantle would never.

This is where Major League Baseball loses people — and where it will continue to lose people.

There’s a yearning from purists to zap any sort of personality out of the game. They say you have to play the game the way it was supposed to be played. You can’t have too much fun doing it.

You can’t pimp a home run. You can’t bat flip under any circumstance. You can’t even celebrate too hard on the mound.

Not without having to answer to Major League Baseball’s unwritten rule book.

Twins reliever Sergio Romo learned that over the weekend after closing out a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

He gestured toward the Royals’ dugout a couple of times as various batters argued balls and strikes with home plate umpire John Bacon. He then demonstratively pumped his fist after Royals slugger Jorge Soler went down looking. He added in a “KEEP TALKING” for good measure as he celebrated with his teammates.

Apparently, the Royals weren’t the biggest fans of that reaction because they made sure to hang around for a few extra minutes before finally retreating to the clubhouse.

Don’t want Romo to celebrate there? Don’t strike out looking with the game on the line.

This is something Major League baseball has to fix, and it starts from within. While most players would say they have no issue with someone swinging on a 3-0 pitch, they are the same players willing to throw behind the next batter.

It trickles down from there.

In the end, the Rangers will claim they were upset simply because they felt Tatis was showing them up. Likely they’re more upset because a kid young enough to be their son instead proved to be their daddy for most of the night.

That’s something that should be celebrated, not criticized, and until Major League Baseball figures that out, it’s hard to take the big-league’s attitude seriously.