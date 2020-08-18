BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team is scheduled to host its fifth annual BSU Baseball Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Castle Highlands Golf Course in Bemidji. The tournament includes 18 holes, cart, meal, tee gift and prizes.

The four-person scramble will have tee times beginning at noon. Times will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 10. The cost to participate is $125 per person.

Registration is online only and can be done by visiting bsualumni.org/baseball-golf-outing-registration.

For those who can’t attend or would like to offer additional support to BSU baseball, a $100 hole sponsorship opportunity is available by visiting bsualumni.org/hole-sponsors-bsu-baseball-golf-outing.

For more information, contact Kari Kantack Miller by email at Kari.KantackMiller@bemidjistate.edu or by phone at 218-407-0108.