As Major League Baseball navigates its way through a global pandemic, there have been a countless number of rule changes implemented to pull off something that at one point seemed impossible.

And for the most part, players have adjusted well to those changes, accepting a new normal and learning to adapt. But one change that hasn’t come so easy? Adjusting to life without in-game video to watch.

Billed as a COVID-19 precaution, but coming after MLB dealt with the fallout of the Houston Astros’ electronic sign-stealing investigation this offseason, players are no longer able to go into the replay room to watch video of themselves to help aid adjustments.

For some players, like the Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, who said he isn’t much of a video guy, the change is no big deal. For others, like Nelson Cruz, it’s been “frustrating.”

“They should at least have asked us what we think about it. If it started from the pandemic, just find out how to have different computers so we can spread out and at least have an idea because that’s our work,” Cruz said. “That’s the way we used to do our job, and they took it away without asking. How are we going to still stick to the way we worked before for now? There’s so many changes, and you put that on top, it makes it harder for us.”

Shortstop Jorge Polanco said he used a lot of video last year, watching every at-bat to see what type of adjustments he needed to make. As a result, the early part of this season has been made harder without that resource. Cruz likened the experience to the minors.

“As a hitter we want to see the strike zone. I took that pitch. Is that pitch a strike? He called that a strike. Should I swing at that pitch? Is that the right call? Should I take that or should I swing the next pitch? That breaking pitch looks like it’s breaking more than my eyes are looking for,” Cruz said. “That’s the way we do adjustments as a hitter. If you ask around the league, everybody will tell you the same thing, that it’s getting out of control. It is what it is.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the use for video during games is important for hitters, pitchers and coaches, and has changed the way that players get ready for games and how they approach their at-bats.

“Guys feel a little bit like they are missing something and they are not able to get it. This has been part of the game for a very, very long time. I think a lot of the people would say it is essential to their program, essential to them preparing or their at bats and for their next inning of work,” Baldelli said. “…I hope we figure it out in the game as far as what we are going to do longer term and find a very fair and safe way to continue to use video whenever we can.”

Hawkins helps Alcala

As flame-throwing rookie Jorge Alcala adjusts to life in the majors, he has looked to his teammates for advice. There’s Cruz, of course, and Marwin Gonzalez, another veteran who has been there to help.

But perhaps the most helpful has been Twins special assistant LaTroy Hawkins, who has shared his own experiences from his 21-year major league career with Alcala, an eager listener.

Alcala last tossed two scoreless innings on Aug. 15 against the Royals. But prior to that, he hadn’t pitched since Aug. 8, a long layoff that Hawkins helped him through by telling him about his own rookie season.

“He told me when he was a rookie, he spent 21 days without pitching. He kind of tried to motivate me, ‘Six days is nothing, you still have to keep your mind in the game and be ready for that call whenever they’re going to ask for you to go out there and execute.’ And that’s something I’ve been thinking the past two days, and after that game,” Alcala said. “That’s one key aspect mentally that I’m trying to stay locked in.”

Alcala, the team’s No. 26 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has a 2.57 earned-run average in seven innings this season, spanning four games.

Briefly

Josh Donaldson (calf strain) has shown steady improvement for the past few days, the Twins said. He did machine cardio on Monday, took ground balls and continues to take batting practice and cage work. He reported no issues with any of that. … The Twins have still not named a starter for Wednesday’s game, but Baldelli said Rich Hill (shoulder fatigue) is feeling good. Hill is likely in line for that start.