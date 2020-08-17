ROSEAU -- For the fourth time in five seasons, the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team has been crowned Region 10C champion.

The Blue Ox clinched a berth in the Class C state tournament with a 7-5 win over the Ada Athletics on Saturday at Gilbertson Field in Roseau, and captured the region title by topping the Dilworth Raildogs 4-2 on Sunday.

Bemidji ran the table in the tournament by winning all four of its games, improving the team’s record to 7-4 on the season.

The Blue Ox are now set to appear in their fourth state tournament in five years. The team also won Region 10C titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Sunday’s win earned Bemidji the region’s top seed and a first-round bye in the state tournament. The Blue Ox will therefore have this weekend off before traveling to Springfield for a round-of-32 game at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, where they’ll face the winner of Alexandria and Maple Lake. That play-in game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, in Springfield.

Trailing 2-0 in the winner’s bracket final Saturday, Cody Rutledge belted a two-run single to tie the game at 2-all in the bottom of the sixth. Rutledge drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to put Bemidji ahead 3-2. Caleb Manecke later blasted a three-run homer to extend the lead to 7-2 entering the ninth.

Ethan Opsahl made it interesting with his three-run homer in the ninth, but the Blue Ox held on for the 7-5 victory, securing them a spot in the championship finals Sunday.

Dilworth fended off Ada 2-0 in an elimination game Saturday night, punching the team’s first-ever ticket to state, to set up Sunday’s rematch with Bemidji. The Blue Ox had handed the Raildogs their only loss of the tournament Aug. 8 with a 7-2 winner’s bracket semifinal triumph.

Bemidji assumed an early 2-0 lead Sunday before a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly leveled the score at 2-2 in the top of the seventh. The Blue Ox had a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth thanks to an RBI single by Zach Thoma, which stood as the final score.

The 48-team Class C state tournament begins this Friday, Aug. 21, in Springfield and Milroy, and will conclude with the championship game on Monday, Sept. 7.