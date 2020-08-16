The Twins are just about two weeks out from the Aug. 31 trade deadline, and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey isn’t quite sure what to expect.

In a normal year, the Twins would be buyers, aggressively looking for ways to supplement a first-place team with a stable core. But this year, of course, is anything but normal.

With the season starting in late July, the deadline — typically July 31 — was pushed back a month. Right before the season started, the league announced an expanded playoff format. Instead of 10 teams, 16 teams will be competing in the playoffs this season. That means more teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot and less likely to be selling.

A majority of minor league players, typically trade chips for contending teams, are not currently playing, and if a team trades for a rental player, they’d only have his services for one month as opposed to two. Scouting, too, has been limited.

The deadline has, understandably, been a major topic of conversation for the Twins’ front office on their Zoom calls lately. Typically, the Twins would have scouting calls maybe once a week leading up to the deadline, Falvey said. As the deadline moves closer, those calls become more frequent. Scouts try to gain insight on what other clubs might do. Then, Falvey and general manager Thad Levine split up clubs and talk to their leaders.

“Hopefully we’re in a position, where we continue to be right now, where we’re still firmly in that conversation and we can put ourselves in position to have those conversations with other clubs,” Falvey said.

Another wrinkle in this is that teams can only trade from their 60-player pool. The Twins currently have their three top prospects training in St. Paul in Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach, though they don’t necessarily seem inclined to trade from that group.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that that’s a group we want to grow and develop and be a part of our team here in Minnesota,” Falvey said. “It would take a very special and unique circumstance for us to have that conversation in any normal year. This is obviously not that, and it’s a little bit of a different situation.”

And it’s even harder for teams who are trying to acquire prospects because they haven’t had the opportunity to scout those players at all this year to see where they are in their development.

But all the new challenges of the trade deadline aside, the Twins will continue to evaluate all trade opportunities that come — if they come.

“Right now, I anticipate it being maybe a little slower than average,” Falvey said. “Just based on competitiveness of other clubs, the uncertainty of some of the challenges ahead. So I think that all in all I would think it might be a little quieter, but I could be proven wrong over the next few weeks.

Pineda update

Whether or not the Twins swing a trade before the deadline, they will have an addition to their rotation, which is already crowded when all are healthy.

Aug. 31 is the day that Michael Pineda will be able to return after completion of his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic last year.

“Mike has thrown the ball very well. I think when he’s eligible to become active he’s going to be built up basically to full strength, and he’ll be completely able. It’s hard at this moment in time to say where exactly he slots in, how it’s going to work,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “…He’s been throwing to hitters. The stuff is very good. He looks like the Michael Pineda that we all know, and he looks like he’ll be ready to go.”

Negro Leagues tribute

Teams across the majors celebrated the Negro Leagues Centennial on Sunday. The Twins had Big Head cutouts in the stands of Negro League players including Willie Mays, Toni Stone and others, and wore patches on their jerseys.

An interview with Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., was aired on the radio broadcast, and a conversation with LaTroy Hawkins about the meaning of the anniversary played on the TV broadcast.

“It’s all very important to our group and the history of our game and the people within our game is what we’re all about,” Baldelli said. “It’s some of the stuff that is the most meaningful to the people inside baseball.”

Briefly

Baldelli said pregame he thought Rich Hill (shoulder fatigue) could factor into the team’s pitching plans against the Milwaukee Brewers this upcoming week. … Josh Donaldson (calf strain) had a slower day on Sunday, and Baldelli said he would “have a little bit more to take care of on the field and in the training room” on Monday. … The Twins will have Matt Wisler start on Monday against the Royals. Kenta Maeda will start the first game against the Brewers, and Jose Berrios the last. The Twins have not announced the starter for the middle game, which could be Hill.