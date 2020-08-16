Well, two, actually, both with two outs and in consecutive innings.

In his nearly 50 major league innings entering Sunday, Dobnak, a sinkerballer, had given up just one longball, so the beginning of Sunday’s game was atypical for Dobnak. The rest of his outing, though, that was pretty typical Dobnak. After giving up his second home run, Dobnak retired the next 11 batters in a row on his way to a win in the Twins’ 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Dobnak settled in, not allowing another hit until the sixth inning. The righty is now 4-1 with a 1.42 earned-run average on the season after throwing 5 1/3 innings on Sunday against the Royals (9-13).

“I was frustrated for like a split second and then I’m like, ‘OK, let’s keep moving on,’” Dobnak said. “I think the next at-bat, I think I came back with the same pitch. I’m going to keep challenging guys. I’m not going to be afraid to throw any pitch at any time really. Results are going to vary, obviously, and the best to those two, I guess.”

He had some help, though, bailed out of a jam in the sixth inning after he departed when reliever Tyler Clippard got Hunter Dozier to fly out to Eddie Rosario. Rosario charged in to make a diving grab that Statcast gave a catch probability of just 25 percent.

Rosario then rolled over and slung the ball in to Luis Arraez, who caught it and slapped his glove on second base to double up a runner and get the Twins (14-8) out of trouble.

“The play with Rosie was such a huge moment. People may not know this, but the sun’s right in his eyes. It’s literally right in his face at that time of the day,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “At that angle, you’re normally thinking it’s a double over your head. But instead of really freezing or getting a bad break, he gets a great jump. He closes on the ball, finishes the play where it’s probably really hard to see. What a great play, and just a big moment.”

That, along with another big defensive play an inning later, and solid defensive play throughout the game helped preserve a lead that the Twins had grabbed in the fifth inning when Max Kepler hit his sixth home run of the season.

The Twins added runs in the bottom of the third on a Jorge Polanco groundout and the bottom of the seventh on a Polanco safety squeeze that brought home Ildemaro Vargas, who was pinch running in his Twins debut.

“It takes some mental fortitude and some discipline to stay prepared for when those signs come out or going out and executing a bunt like that or even what you do on the bases in a situation like that,” Baldelli said of the safety squeeze. “They’re not situations that we see a ton of, but our guys did a great job of going out there and executing the play.”

That insurance run helped make for an easier day for the Twins’ bullpen. After Dobnak and Clippard, scoreless innings from Trevor May, Taylor Rogers and Sergio Romo protected the lead in the win, the Twins’ third in their last four games.

“To be a good baseball team, you’ve got to score runs different ways, win in different ways,” catcher Alex Avila said. “Different aspects of the game pick you up whether that’s the pitching, defense or scoring runs on a bunt rather than a home run. … We have a good team obviously and baseball players through the lineup, not just guys that hit home runs.”