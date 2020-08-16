MINNEAPOLIS -- Jake Odorizzi labored through three innings against the Kansas City Royals in his first start of the season a week ago.

There were no such issues Saturday in his second outing as Odorizzi retired the first 11 men he faced in order and looked sharper in the first game of the Twins’ doubleheader.

Odorizzi and the Twins took the first game 4-2 over the Royals, a makeup of Friday night’s game, which was postponed due to weather in the area.

Odorizzi induced primarily soft contact in his outing until the last pitch he threw in the fifth inning. That pitch went out for a two-run Maikel Franco home run to cut the Twins’ lead to 3-2 at the time.

Immediately before Franco’s home run, the Royals had challenged a foul ball ruling on a ball hit by Ryan McBroom near the line in right field. The call was overturned, putting McBroom on second base when Franco hit his home run.

“It’s tough, because as a competitor, I’m frustrated just because my last pitch of the day was my worst one at the worst time and had the worst result,” Odorizzi said. “But I think that mentally, after a little time goes by, I’ll realize out of 80 or however many pitches I had today, one was bad and the other ones were pretty darn good.”

Those were the only two runs that Odorizzi gave up. It was his second time facing the Royals in a week, and this time around, Odorizzi said he had better command with just about every pitch after getting behind too much a week ago in Kansas City. He also got a little more stretched out, working his pitch count up to 79.

“Today I wanted to flip the script and be the aggressor, establish the strike zone which I felt like I did pretty well today. Got a lot of bad swings. A lot of soft contact,” Odorizzi said. “I consider this one a good step forward from facing the same team standard, especially. Obviously, the same amount of runs got given up but it was a tremendously different occasion this time. I’ve got to compartmentalize. Just focus on the good today. There was a lot of it.”

A win is a win

Odorizzi didn’t mind that that innings minimum to earn a win as a starter did not change despite the game lasting seven innings rather than the nine. Instead, Tyler Duffey who came on in relief and threw 10 pitches in the fifth inning, picked up the W.

“That’s fine,” Odorizzi said. “He can take it to arbitration, get some money out of it.”

A starter must pitch five innings to qualify for a win. Odorizzi went four-plus but walked away happy because he gave his team a chance to win.

“If I get a win, great. As long as we win, that’s what’s important to me, so Duff can get a couple thousand bucks out of today for getting a win.”

COVID postponements

Major League Baseball had been hoping to have all 30 teams in action on Saturday for the first time since July 26, the day multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the Miami Marlins were revealed.

A Cardinals outbreak followed the Marlins’ and kept them out of action for more than two weeks. The Cardinals finally returned to play on Saturday, but MLB had to postpone the Reds-Pirates game after a member of the Reds tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Royals — the Twins’ opponents this weekend — had played the Reds on Tuesday and Wednesday, though manager Rocco Baldelli said he hadn’t heard if the Royals were undergoing rapid testing before the Saturday doubleheader, and that his team was locked in on what it needed to do.

“Knowing who we’re playing and where they’ve been, it’s important,” Baldelli said. “It’s something that’s just another thing you have to pay attention to. I do think our guys are in a good place mentally in terms of how to handle the day to day, and how to handle the opposition and some of the things we can and can’t do. I’m not overly concerned in any way at this point.”

Briefly

Sergio Romo recorded his 700th career save in the sixth inning of the first game. “It’s been quite the journey,” Romo said. “I often joke around about how I weaseled myself to the big leagues, let alone on good teams. And here I am, just enjoying it.” … Zack Littell, in his first outing since coming off the IL, struck out two batters in an inning of work in the second game of the doubleheader.