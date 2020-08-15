MINNEAPOLIS-- Whit Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs, and Danny Duffy picked up his first victory of the season as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, to earn a split of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Nicky Lopez and Cam Gallagher each had two hits and a run scored for the Royals who defeated Minnesota for the fourth time in five games this season.

Duffy (1-2) allowed two hits and two runs -- though only one was earned, a fourth-inning homer by Nelson Cruz -- over five innings while improving to 5-2 in 12 career games at Target Field. He walked one and struck out eight, including three in the fifth inning.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up a leadoff walk to Max Kepler in the seventh but rebounded to strike out Byron Buxton, Jake Cave and Eddie Rosario all in a row to garner his fifth save in five chances.

Jose Berrios (1-3) lost to the Royals for the second time in seven days, allowing four runs on five hits in four innings. Berrios walked a season-high four batters and struck out seven.

The Twins, who won Saturday's first game 4-2, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an unearned run. Mitch Garver led off and reached safely when first baseman Ryan O'Hearn dropped shortstop Adalberto Mondesi's throw. Garver advanced to second on a single by Jorge Polanco, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Marwin Gonzalez.

Kansas City tied it in the second when Lopez led off with a single, went to third on a hit-and-run single by Gallagher and scored on a single by Merrifield.

The Royals then took a 4-1 lead in the fourth on Merrifield's fifth homer of the season, a three-run blast to left.

Cruz, who lined a 448-foot two-run home run off the front of the third deck in left in the opener, cut it to 4-2 with a 432-foot leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth to dead center, his sixth home run of the season.

Game 1

Nelson Cruz homered and doubled and Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez each had two hits to lead the Twins to a 4-2 win over the Royals in the seven-inning first game of the doubleheader.

Cruz had two RBIs and two runs scored.

Jake Odorizzi, making his second start after beginning the season on the 10-day injured list with an intercostal strain, retired the first 11 batters he faced, including six by strikeout, and pitched four shutout innings before allowing a two-run homer to Maikel Franco to open the fifth.

Odorizzi then gave way to Tyler Duffey (1-0), who retired all three batters he faced to pick up the victory. Taylor Rogers pitched around a pair of singles in the seventh to earn his fifth save.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the third on Cruz's fifth home run of the season, a 448-foot laser off the third deck façade in left off reliever Tyler Zuber that drove in Polanco, who had singled and advanced to second on an error by Whit Merrifield.

The Twins made it 3-0 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Byron Buxton, driving in Miguel Sano who had singled and advanced to third on a single by Arraez.

The Royals cut it to 3-2 in the fifth when Ryan McBroom led off with a double down the right field line that was originally ruled foul but was overturned on replay and then scored on Franco's 409-foot homer to left-center.

The Twins extended their lead to 4-2 in the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles by Cruz, who narrowly missed a home run when Alex Gordon brought the ball back into the park with a leaping catch attempt at the left field fence, and Eddie Rosario.

Ian Kennedy pitched two scoreless innings in his first start since 2018, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out three. Jakob Junis, expected to be the primary pitcher after Kennedy, was scratched after suffering back spasms in warmups.



