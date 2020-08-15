The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals were postponed on Friday night, Aug. 15, just as the rain started to roll in and ominous clouds had darkened the sky over Target Field.

The two teams will play a straight doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12:35 p.m. with Jake Odorizzi on the mound for the first game and Jose Berrios on the mound for the second, no pitching changes from their original plans.

The Twins will be allowed to add one extra player to the roster for the doubleheader from the training squad in St. Paul, who they will announce on Saturday morning.

New this year, doubleheader games will be seven innings each as the league attempts to shorten the amount of time players will be at the ballpark.

“We haven’t seen as many yet, haven’t experienced them yet, but I would say for anyone on this call who’ve been at the ballpark for a traditional 18 innings doubleheader, it can be long and it does take a couple days sometimes to recover,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday afternoon of seven-inning doubleheaders. “For your team, to just feel like you’re back to normal. The idea of us playing a little bit shorter, I would be open to personally.”

Schedule change

The Twins’ series against Cardinals in St. Louis in September has been changed as Major League Baseball reshuffles the Cardinals’ schedule in the wake of their COVID-19 outbreak.

The Twins were scheduled to head to St. Louis for a two-game series to be played on Sept. 8-9. Instead, the two teams will play a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Sept. 8, giving the Twins two days off on Sept. 9-10. That will mean that the Twins will have five off days in the month of September.

Falvey said the Twins were asked about shifting that game into a doubleheader as the league tries to create an extra day off for the Cardinals.

“Even though we’ve cut those down to seven innings apiece, playing 14 innings a day and then bouncing back to have to do it again a couple of days later is going to be a challenge, so to the extent that we can avoid that, I hope we can,” Falvey said. “It’s why we just continue to need to be vigilant around our protocols and try to put ourselves in a position to not have to do that.”

The Cardinals have not played a game since July 29 against the Twins in Minneapolis. Since leaving Minneapolis, 18 members (10 players, eight staff members) of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

After quarantining in Milwaukee, the team traveled together back to St. Louis without the individuals who had already tested positive. But the Cardinals then got word of more positive tests, which forced them into quarantine again.

The lingering outbreak has caused the league to overhaul its schedule to try to fit 60 games in before the regular season ends. That leaves the Cardinals with 11 scheduled doubleheaders and little time off.

Injury notes

Rich Hill threw 60-pitches against hitters in St. Paul on Friday, and the Twins are now looking to pencil him in for a start. Falvey said Hill looked good, felt great and threw well.

Hill has been sidelined with shoulder fatigue and has made just one start this season. Manager Rocco Baldelli said they don’t have an exact date in mind for his next start, but they were hoping that it would be during the middle of the upcoming week.

Baldelli said that Homer Bailey, who is on the injured list with biceps tendinitis, has started throwing from up to 90 feet and everything has gone smoothly in his build up from that.

Cody Stashak, placed on the Injured List on Thursday, has been dealing with soreness near his hip, Baldelli said, that has been affecting his ability to throw multiple innings in an outing or pitch on back-to-back days.

“We wanted to let this thing calm down and once it calms down, he’s going to be able to do those things,” Baldelli said.

Vargas arrives

Ildemaro Vargas said he was initially a little stressed to get on a commercial airplane due to the spread of COVID-19, but the new Twins acquisition has now joined his teammates after making the journey from Arizona.

“Thank God I’m joining a team where I know most of the guys,” he said. “I feel comfortable already. … (I’m) just grateful for the opportunity (to) start doing what I know how to do, which is playing baseball all day.”

The Twins acquired Vargas, who was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, earlier in the week and plan to move him around the infield. Vargas said he enjoys second base the most.

Prior to arriving, Vargas said he knew Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez and Alex Avila. He said former Twin Eduardo Escobar had told him a lot about the chemistry in the clubhouse before he joined the Twins.

“He seems like a very friendly guy, great teammate, great member of the group to add in,” Baldelli said.