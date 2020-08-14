BEMIDJI -- In search of their fourth region title in five seasons, the Bemidji Blue Ox are sitting pretty heading into the final weekend of the Region 10C amateur baseball tournament.

A win in Saturday's tilt against the Ada Athletics in the winner’s bracket final would clinch the Blue Ox a return trip to the Class C state tournament. First pitch is set for noon at Gilbertson Field in Roseau.

“It feels good to be in the position we are, being one win away here in the driver’s seat,” said player/manager Cody Rutledge. “Hopefully we can win our first one on Saturday and then somebody has to beat us twice or we get the one seed.”

The top seed goes to the region champion and comes with a first-round bye at the state tournament, something the runner-up won’t be afforded, though the second-place team still earns a spot at state.

“It’s pretty big getting the one seed coming out of your region,” Rutledge said. “If you get the one, you get the first pick on the teams that lost out for pitching to add to your team…. Last year, we weren’t in this position. We had to come through the back door and beat somebody twice. The guys got some experience at least.”

Both teams Saturday will look to avoid the need to work their way into Sunday’s finals through the loser’s bracket. The losing team will play an elimination game Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

But Bemidji has what few other teams do: a core of players who have four 10C titles on their resumes. That includes Cody Rutledge, as well as Collin Rutledge, Mitch Hendricks, Ben Thoma, Connor McNallan, Nick Hovila, Brenden Gillies and Cody Jenkins.

“We have a lot of guys who have been on those teams throughout the last five years,” Rutledge said. “We’ve got the same basic core with a few guys missing, but we’ve got new pieces this year that are adding and helping out.”

Bemidji enters the weekend at 5-4 overall after playing a reduced schedule because of a late start to the Minnesota Baseball Association season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, a Blue Ox player tested positive for COVID-19 around July 4, which resulted in the team not playing for two weeks. Team members isolated and got tested, with the results coming back negative.

The pandemic has also reduced the team’s roster to 11 players, as some opted not to play this season out of concern for potentially bringing the virus back to their employers.

The team only played two home games in Bemidji this year, both at Des Sagedahl Field, and another home contest that was held in Fosston.

The reduced schedule has limited the number of times the team has seen the field.

“Guys haven’t got a lot of at-bats this year, haven’t got a lot of innings on the mound for our pitchers,” Rutledge said. “(We) just haven’t been able to play as much.”

Among the players who’ve shined in the shortened season is Thoma, a two-way Minnesota Crookston catcher from Bagley who added pitching to his arsenal this year.

“He’s become our No. 1 pitcher this year,” Rutledge said. “He’s really stepped up for the team.”

Minnesota Gopher and Bemidji native Otto Grimm has also brought his bat to the lineup this season, joining veterans like Thoma and Bazil Zuehlke.

“I’d say basically our whole lineup has been pretty steady, hitting-wise,” Rutledge said.

Sunday’s finals are set for 11 a.m. with a second game, if necessary, scheduled to follow immediately after.