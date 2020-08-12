Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Manny Pina hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 6-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Gyorko belted his second home run of the season 397 feet over the center field fence off reliever Taylor Rogers (1-2) two pitches after Christian Yelich bounced a one-out double down the left field line.

Avisail Garcia had three hits, including a solo homer, for the Brewers. Devin Williams (1-1) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, and Josh Hader struck out three in the ninth inning for his third save.

Eddie Rosario hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Byron Buxton had three hits and a stolen base, and Jorge Polanco homered and had two hits for the Twins, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on solo home runs by Polanco, a 391-foot drive into the upper deck down the right field line, and Rosario, a 349-foot drive that barely cleared the right field fence.

The Brewers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Garcia led off with a 427-foot homer into the second deck in left off opener Tyler Clippard.

The Twins extended their lead to 4-1 in the third on a two-run homer by Rosario, his third home run of the series. It marked the 10th multi-home run game of Rosario's career.

Milwaukee then rallied to tie it 4-4 thanks to a leadoff homer by Pina in the fifth off Matt Wisler followed by a two-run home run by Pina an inning later off Trevor May. It marked the first multi-homer game of Pina's career.