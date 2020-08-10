ROSEAU -- The Bemidji Blue Ox are one win away from qualifying for the Class C state amateur baseball tournament.

The Blue Ox began last weekend’s Region 10C tournament with a 17-0 blowout victory over the Erskine Comets on Saturday, Aug. 8. Later that evening, a 7-2 win over the Dilworth Raildogs advanced Bemidji into the winner’s bracket final.

The winner’s bracket final will pit the Blue Ox against the Ada Athletics, who progressed to the final with wins of 15-0 and 3-2 over Thief River Falls and Roseau, respectively. The winner of the game, scheduled for noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, will qualify for the Class C state tournament. The loser will face the loser’s bracket winner in an elimination game at 6 p.m. that evening.

The finals are set for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16. If a second game is needed, it will take place immediately after the first.

All games are scheduled to take place at Gilbertson Field in Roseau.

The top two teams in the region qualify for the state tournament. The region champion receives a first-round bye in the state tournament.

Bemidji is angling for its fourth Region 10C title in five seasons after taking home the crown in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Blue Ox advanced to the state quarterfinals last year.

The 2020 Class C state tournament is scheduled to be played Aug. 21-23, Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 4-7, and will be hosted by Springfield and Milroy.

New Ulm had originally been slated to host the Class B and C state tournaments along with Springfield. Late last month, the New Ulm City Council voted unanimously to not host the tournaments due to coronavirus concerns. Shakopee will now host the Class B tournament.