Less than two weeks into the season, the Minnesota Twins were already missing 60 percent of their starting rotation to injury. Jake Odorizzi had started the season on the injured list and after just one start apiece, both Homer Bailey and Rich Hill needed IL stints of their own.

In his three starts thus far, Randy Dobnak has made his case for a permanent spot in the rotation, and both Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer have eaten up innings, helped save the bullpen and pitched well enough to keep the Twins in games.

Smeltzer, in his first start of the year on Friday, threw 4 1/3 solid innings, once again giving the Twins a chance to win the ballgame. Though the Twins fell 3-2 to the Royals in Kansas City, Mo., as the bats were held to just five hits, Smeltzer proved an effective fill-in.

The lefty gave up just four hits in his start. He gave up a run in the third and one more in the fifth to tie up the game 2-2 just before it started raining. The grounds crew came out to put the tarp on the field, but never fully covered it, and the Twins and Royals played on after a brief break.

That spelled the end of Smeltzer’s night, a 62-pitch effort.

Though the Twins were always in the game, they never gained much traction against Royals pitching. Byron Buxton, a day after hitting his first home run of the season, followed with his second on Friday. The Twins’ center fielder said before the game that he has been seeing the ball better, though he still has “a little bit more to go” to get to where he wants to be.

Marwin Gonzalez added a solo home run of his own later in the game in the fourth before the Royals tied it up an inning later.

The Royals nearly broke it open later in the fifth, but a Jake Cave leaping catch at the wall in left field saved at least a couple of runs. Though the ball — hit by Whit Merrifield — might not have gone over the fence, Cave’s catch saved likely at least a run.

Ryan McBroom’s solo home run off Matt Wisler in the sixth inning was the determining run in the Royals’ win as the Twins dropped their second straight game.