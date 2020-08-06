The 2019 Twins did many things: Among them, they shattered baseball’s single-season home run record, won 101 games and took home the American League Central title for the first time since 2010.

Just 13 games into the 2020 season, this year’s team was so close — just two outs away — from accomplishing something that last year’s iteration couldn’t: stretching a six-game winning streak to seven.

Instead, the Twins (10-3) fell just short on Thursday, Aug. 6, suffering their toughest loss of the young season after a blown save by closer Taylor Rogers sent them to a 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Pirates in the series finale at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

After picking up a run in the eighth inning off of Sergio Romo, the Pirates (3-10) began the ninth with a single from Colin Moran and a double from Bryan Reynolds. Rogers was able to strike out Gregory Polanco before Kevin Newman, coming off the bench, shot a single to center, scoring two.

“I don’t think it was probably a whole lot about execution,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It wasn’t like balls were getting whacked all around. He made pretty good pitches. Things just happen in this game sometimes, and there’s not much we can do about it.”

Baldelli said the Twins opted against loading the bases with one out in the ninth to create a possible double-play situation, knowing that Newman hits a lot of groundballs, and Rogers can induce grounders.

“Ultimately, it just found space on the field,” Baldelli said. “Sometimes balls are going to get hit and they’re going to find that space.”

That was the only lead of the game for the Pirates, who fell behind in the first inning after Eddie Rosario worked a nine-pitch walk off starter Pittsburgh JT Brubaker with two outs and one on, then Miguel Sano followed by lining the second pitch he saw into the left-field stands. The liner, hit at 114.0 miles per hour, got out in a hurry and made a loud thudding sound when it landed.

The three-run lead was short-lived after Sano misplayed a ball at first base to begin the bottom of the second inning, and Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda made one mistake to Gregory Polanco, who hit a ball out of the park that bounced into the Allegheny River for a three-run homer.

“I don’t think my pitches were as sharp as they were in my previous outing, but I was just able to get through today,” Maeda said through an interpreter, referring to his previous start in which he threw six scoreless frames.

Maeda faced very little trouble in his outing, though, and after the Polanco home run, he retired the next 14 batters in order and 15 of the next 16. Maeda lasted six innings, giving up just those three runs as the starter continued to provide everything the Twins had hoped for when they acquired him this offseason.

Two solo home runs — one from Byron Buxton, his first of the season in the fourth inning, and another from Rosario in the fifth — provided the Twins with a lead that they had held on to until the ninth.

The Twins fell short of a seven-game win streak, just like last year, and Baldelli believes the two teams share a different, similar trait: an ability to quickly move past tough losses.

“I’d expect nothing different from our group,” he said. “It really comes down to, regardless of winning or losing the game, we see the same group show up the following day.”