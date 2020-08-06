BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Centaurs summer baseball team took on the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team in an alumni game Wednesday night at Des Sagedahl Field.

The Centaurs completed their 2020 season Tuesday with a doubleheader split at Grand Rapids, leaving them at 12-4 on the year.

The Blue Ox ended the regular season at 3-2 and are scheduled to open the Region 10C tournament in Roseau with a first-round matchup against the Erskine Comets at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.