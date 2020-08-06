BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Centaurs summer baseball team took on the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team in an alumni game Wednesday night at Des Sagedahl Field.
The Centaurs completed their 2020 season Tuesday with a doubleheader split at Grand Rapids, leaving them at 12-4 on the year.
The Blue Ox ended the regular season at 3-2 and are scheduled to open the Region 10C tournament in Roseau with a first-round matchup against the Erskine Comets at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Bemidji Centaur Aaron Heger (25) is safe at second after he beats the ball and the Blue Ox’s Connor McNallan (24) in Wednesday’s game at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Centaur Derek Young dives back to first after an attempted pickoff in Wednesday’s game against the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur team at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Centaur Grant Declusion, right, is safe at first after an overthrow in Wednesday’s game against the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur team at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Centaur Jack Larson throws to first in Wednesday’s game against the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur team at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Centaur Isaiah Biehn returns to the dugout after scoring in Wednesday’s game against the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur team at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)