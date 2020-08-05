GRAND RAPIDS -- And just like that, the summer season has come and gone.

The Bemidji summer baseball team wrapped up its regular season on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, winning 11-2 in the doubleheader opener before an 8-0 loss in the finale.

The Centaurs were originally scheduled to host Duluth East today, Wednesday, to conclude the season, but the doubleheader has been canceled. With no playoff system in place, Bemidji finishes the season 12-4.

The Centaurs still have one more chance to get out and play, as they’ll scrimmage members of the Bemidji Blue Ox baseball team in an alumni game. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at Des Sagedahl Field.

The Centaurs pushed their winning streak to eight games in Tuesday’s opener behind the efforts of a potent top of the order. Isaiah Biehn, JD Kondos and Brandon Lussier combined to go 6-for-13 with seven RBIs from the top three spots in the lineup.

Biehn also went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, surrendering one run on six hits while striking out six.

The score favored Bemidji by just a 2-0 margin through four, but Lussier hit a two-RBI single in the fifth to double the difference. That preceded another two runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh -- including back-to-back two-RBI hits from Biehn and Kondos -- that made way for the lopsided final.

Game two was lopsided the other way, however. The Centaurs only mustered five hits, and just one runner reached third base all game.

On the mound, Lussier went five frames, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits. Josh Nyberg entered in the sixth, allowing a four-run outburst that put the game to bed.





Bemidji 11, Grand Rapids 2

BEM 020 022 5 -- 11-13-2

GR 000 001 1 -- 2-7-1

WP: Biehn (5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB)

LP: Miller (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 K, 3 BB)





Grand Rapids 8, Bemidji 0

BEM 000 000 0 -- 0-5-3

GR 002 024 X -- 8-7-2

WP: Beck (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB)

LP: Lussier (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB)