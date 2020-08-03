The Bemidji Blue Ox will look to repeat as champions when the Region 10C amateur baseball tournament kicks off this weekend in Roseau.

Bemidji will open the double-elimination tournament against the Erskine Comets at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Roseau. The winner advances to play at 7 p.m. Saturday, while the loser will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.

The tournament begins Friday, Aug. 7, with Ada hosting Thief River Falls and Roseau hosting Hawley. The fourth winner’s bracket quarterfinal pits Warroad and Dilworth on Saturday in Roseau.

A Region 10C champion will be crowned at the championship game on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The Blue Ox have won the region title in three of the last four seasons. The top two teams qualify for the Class C state tournament.

Bemidji is 3-2 for the season, according to the team’s website. The Blue Ox rebounded from a doubleheader sweep to Roseau on July 25 by taking three wins this past weekend. They swept Warroad by scores of 2-0 and 9-1 on Saturday, and topped Thief River Falls 12-2 Sunday.