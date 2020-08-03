The Field of Dreams game scheduled for Aug. 13 in Iowa has been postponed until 2021, according to multiple reports.

The contest was to feature the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at a newly constructed 8,000-seat ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa, at the cornfield adjacent to where the 1989 movie of the same name was filmed.

The movie, which included Kevin Costner as one of the stars, was highly popular among baseball fans as well as the general audience.

The Cardinals currently have 13 members of the organization -- including six players -- who have tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball hasn't yet indicated whether that was part of the decision.

The New York Yankees were initially scheduled to be the White Sox's opponent. But plans changed after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the season and led to a 60-game schedule.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, "Field of Dreams" told the story of Ray Kinsella (played by Costner) interacting with "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other players who were banned from baseball in the 1919 Black Sox scandal.