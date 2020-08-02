MINNEAPOLIS — Anyone who paid attention to baseball last season knows the Twins can hit. They finished 2019 with a major league-record 307 home runs and ranked first or second throughout the season in batting average, runs scored and runs batted in — then added slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson to the mix in January.

But early in this short, strange season something else has become apparent about this Minnesota club.

“Right now, we’re kind of making it very well known to the baseball world that we can pitch,” said veteran reliever Tyler Clippard, one of six Twins relievers who held the Indians to just two hits, and four total base-runners, in a 3-1 victory Sunday, Aug. 2, at Target Field.

That, by the way, was for nine innings. Clippard started in place of Homer Bailey, placed on the injured list with biceps tendinitis, and threw two 1-2-3 innings before giving way to Devin Smeltzer, Matt Whisler, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May and Sergio Romo.

Max Kepler doubled and scored twice, and catcher Mitch Garver ended a 2-for-15 skid with a solo home run as the Twins improved to 7-2 and took three of four from the team expected to be their closest competition in the American League Central Division.

“It’s huge,” said Clippard, who pitched for Cleveland when the Indians finished second to the Twins last season. “You’re talking about a 60-game season. You take three of four from a division rival, and a club that’s as good as them, that has the pitching staff that they have, it’s a big series, for sure.”

Smeltzer (1-0) threw the longest stint, following Clippard and allowing one run on two hits in 2.2 innings, a leadoff double to Cesar Hernandez and Francisco Lindor’s one-out RBI single in the fourth.

He got big help from left fielder Eddie Rosario, who played Lindor’s line drive off the wall and threw him out at second, then charged in to barely snag Mike Freeman’s shallow fly to end the inning. Whisler, Duffey and May allowed just two base-runners, on a walk and an error, before veteran Romo pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz added run-scoring singles against Indians starter Aaron Civales, another tough-luck loser for the Indians after six strong innings. In the entire series, Cleveland was outscored, 10-4.

“It was a pretty special afternoon for our guys in the bullpen,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We went out there, they all did their part. We pitched guys in some unique spots, and they made it all work.”

Entering the game, Minnesota’s starters were a combined 5-2 with a 2.77 earned-run average. After Sunday’s game, the Twins’ bullpen has a 0.96 ERA in its six home games this season. The entire staff has a combined ERA of 2.70 after allowing only four runs combined in the four games against Cleveland.

Relievers Duffey, Romo, Whisler, Taylor Rogers, Cody Stashak and Lewis Thorpe have yet to give up a run in 18 combined innings, and Rogers and Romo have combined for five saves.

“We’re not trying to be anything more or less than we are, and we’re very cohesive. So nobody’s stepping on anybody’s toes,” said Clippard, who has a 1.50 ERA in a team-leading five appearances. “We’re really pulling in the same direction down there. Everyone wants everyone to do well, because we understand that if we do pitch well, we’re going to win a championship.”

The Twins wrap up an eight-game home stand on Monday and Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.