MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins placed starter Homer Bailey on the 10-day injured list with tendonitis in his right biceps. To take his place on the roster, they recalled right-hander Sean Poppen. Sunday was Bailey’s turn in the rotation but the Twins already had decided to start reliever Tyler Clippard as an opener.

Bailey, who signed a one-year free-agent deal over the winter, won his first start, was announced before Sunday’s game as the starter on Monday against Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on four hits in a 6-3 victory over the Cardinals in the Twins’ home opener last Tuesday.

Poppen, 26, appeared in four games for the Twins last season, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 8.1 innings pitched with five walks and nine strikeouts.

Heading into Sunday’s game. Twins starters were 5-2 with a 2.77 earned-run average.

‘Shak numbers

Twins reliever Cody Stashak walked a batter for just the second time in his young career in Saturday’s 3-0 victory. But before doing so, he struck out Sandy Leon for his 30th major league K.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, that was the most strikeouts for a pitcher before his second career walk since the mound was moved to its current distance from the plate — 60 feet, 6 inches — in 1893.

Stashak, 26, was took the mound in the eighth inning in a tight game on Saturday, working as setup man in front of closer Taylor Rogers. He walked leadoff batter Cesar Hernandez with two out before striking out Jose Ramirez and now has 31 strikeouts against two walks in 29 major league innings.

“He’s really good, probably a guy that doesn’t get talked about enough,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The guys that do it quietly usually don’t get talked about a ton, especially when they haven’t been pitching in those 8th- and 9th-inning spots. But Cody’s a guy that’s kind of firmed himself up in our bullpen and a guy that we’re going to rely on in big moments throughout the year.”

Briefly

Right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi, yet to pitch a game because of stiffness behind his right shoulder, is scheduled to pitch to live batters on Monday.