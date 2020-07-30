DULUTH -- The Bemidji summer baseball team extended its win streak to seven games after Wednesday’s doubleheader road sweep of Duluth East, prevailing with scores of 9-0 and 10-4.

In the opener, the Centaurs plated two runs off of RBI doubles from Brandon Lussier and Josh Nyberg in the first inning and never looked back, adding a run in the fifth and six more in the seventh en route to a 9-0 victory.

Lussier led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Isaiah Biehn and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Aaron Heger batted 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Biehn struck out seven and allowed just three hits over six innings to pick up the win on the mound.

After trailing 3-0 in game two, Bemidji leveled the score in the third inning on Lussier’s two-run single and Grant DeClusin’s game-tying sac fly.

Duluth East regained a one-run lead in the bottom half before being held scoreless over the final four frames. The Centaurs scored three in the fourth as Derek Young singled to tie the game and scored the winning run on Biehn’s sac fly.

Lussier again proved to be a tough out, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the 10-4 win. Biehn hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and JD Kondos went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On the mound, Lussier lasted one inning before making way for Kondos, who fanned eight over the final six innings and conceded only one run to earn the win.

Bemidji will travel to Grand Rapids for its final road doubleheader of the season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The Centaurs will conclude the season Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a 4 p.m. twinbill against Duluth East in Bemidji.

Bemidji 9, Duluth East 0

BEM 200 016 0 -- 9

DE 000 000 0 -- 0

WP: Biehn (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB)

Bemidji 10, Duluth East 4

BEM 003 310 3 -- 10

DE 211 000 0 -- 4

WP: Kondos (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB)