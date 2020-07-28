BEMIDJI -- There was no national anthem before the Bemidji summer baseball team’s doubleheader at Des Sagedahl Field on Monday. There were no postgame handshakes with Thief River Falls after the Centaurs’ 11-4 and 8-2 sweep. Just a quick tip of a cap to signal good game from at least six feet apart.

There was baseball -- thank goodness for baseball -- but a five-game winning streak doesn’t pack as much punch when the home stretch means the season is about to end, not that the playoffs are on the horizon.

For the Centaurs, then, that’s not the end goal.

“This isn’t about the next two weeks,” head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “We’re going to focus on playing really well right now, but this team has goals beyond what happens Aug. 5. We’ve got the spring season ahead of us, next summer that we’re building towards. We have high expectations for both of those seasons.”

That was evident after the final frame and the ensuing salute from dugout to dugout. Although Bemidji (9-3) had just swept the Bandits, the team still had to run as a consequence of a handful of mental errors throughout the afternoon.

“The message today was to not lose the full scope of how we play through two wins,” Blumhagen said. “We did some really good things today, but we made some mental, real lackadaisical errors that this group just can’t afford to do. We’ve got to make sure that we hold ourselves accountable for those and that we fix those and move forward.”

Aside from a few lapses, the Centaurs had a firm grasp on control all afternoon.

Although TRF scored first, Bemidji dictated game one from nearly start to finish. The Centaurs overcame a two-run deficit in the first on back-to-back RBI singles from Josh Nyberg and Colt Uhlenhopp for a 2-2 tie.

Brandon Lussier and Nyberg added RBI knocks in the third, and the scoring in twos continued as Aaron Heger scored a pair on his fourth-inning single. Two more runs crossed the plate in the fifth, and Bemidji broke rank to put up three in the sixth, all adding up to a comfortable 11-4 victory.

“We do have a lot of athleticism,” Blumhagen said. “When we get going on the bases, we can make things happen and put up crooked numbers. That’s how we’ve scored this year. Being able to get things going, get some pressure going, maybe getting a starting pitcher out of a game and hanging a crooked number and not looking back. That’s what we want to see more of.”

Game two played out similarly, though the Bandits kept closer by virtue of just enough offense to keep within striking distance.

Bemidji broke out with a 5-0 lead, four of which came in the second. Derek Young, Lussier and Heger all recorded RBI hits in the inning, and JD Kondos also had a sacrifice fly to continue the merry-go-round.

Thief River Falls started to claw back, first on a fourth-inning wild pitch that scored a run and then on Riley Manderude’s high-lofted solo home run that found the jet stream in the fifth.

But Uhlenhopp otherwise fended off TRF on the mound for five frames, and Kondos held down the fort from there. For good measure, the Centaurs overcame some baserunning gaffs to produce three more in the sixth inning and make for an 8-2 final.

“When we were focused and locked in, we swung the bat really well at times,” Blumhagen said. “All the pitchers that took the ball today did a good job of throwing strikes, mixing pitches. And, overall, we played really well defensively other than a few errors, which are going to happen at times.”

Bemidji is next scheduled to travel to Duluth East for a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday, July 29.





Bemidji 11, Thief River Falls 3

TRF 200 100 0 -- 3-6-1

BEM 202 223 X -- 11-9-1

WP: Heger (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB)





Bemidji 8, Thief River Falls 2

TRF 000 110 0 -- 2-4-4

BEM 140 003 X -- 8-12-1

WP: Uhlenhopp (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB)