“The biggest thing for me was that I was taking (baseball) for granted,” Heger said. “Now, I learned that I can’t be doing that. … I’ve got to be thankful for it, work my best and be thankful for each and every time out on the field.”

Heger, who missed nearly all of the 2019 spring and summer seasons due to injury and then suffered a pandemic-canceled spring season, was front and center for the Bemidji summer baseball team at Des Sagedahl Field on Wednesday. He blasted a two-RBI, walk-off double in game one of a doubleheader against East Grand Forks, delivering a 7-6 comeback, and then he picked up the win from the mound in a 13-2, five-inning victory in the finale.

“I’m really happy for Aaron because the kid spent all last year (on the bench),” Centaurs head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “He missed the high school season for the most part with an arm injury. He got back for one game in the summer and tore a ligament in his thumb. For him, all the work he’s put in to get healthy, to throw harder, to get in shape (is special).”

EGF actually had the first say of the afternoon, opening game one with a run in the third inning and stretching the lead to 3-0 on Jake Hjelle’s two-RBI single in the fifth.

Bemidji (7-3) started the home fifth with three straight hits, capped by Grant DeClusin’s rope to center that singled in a run, and then an RBI sacrifice bunt from Parker Mistic pulled the Centaurs within 3-2. But East Grand Forks responded in the sixth, adding three runs to its tally for a 6-2 cushion on Hjelle’s RBI single.

And then the rally began.

After Heger’s RBI single in the sixth, Bemidji loaded the bases on no outs in the seventh to bring the winning run to the plate.

Brandon Lussier broke the ice with a one-out RBI single, Steven Peterson added a bases-loaded walk, and then Heger followed into the batter’s box for the walk-off double.

Bemidji rallies for a 7-6 victory in game one, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh and winning on Aaron Heger’s walk-off two-run double. He took a celebratory trip all around the bases just for fun. pic.twitter.com/9S0aVNHH5v — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) July 22, 2020

“It’s just a fun time for these kids,” Blumhagen said of the walk-off. “We’ve actually -- in a shortened season -- done it a few times now, in late innings, found a way to get a win. It’s great because it’s not an easy thing to do. For the kids to stay mentally in the game and… get the job done, it says a lot about how they’re maturing as a team.”

In game two, Heger afforded EGF an early lead before making up for it himself. Bemidji trailed 2-1 in the third, but Heger crushed a two-run double as part of a six-run parade off two hits, one error, four walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Heger settled in on the mound from then on, and the offense continued to back up him. In the fourth inning, the Centaur battalion piled on another six runs -- highlighted by Isaiah Biehn swiping home on a double steal -- and broke open a commanding 13-2 lead.

Heger did the rest, inducing a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to clinch the sweep. It was a far cry from two Bemidji losses that opened the season in East Grand Forks.

“It’s uplifting,” Heger said. “Especially when we got destroyed last time we played them, we were able to come back and hit them (today). It was more an uplifting thing, that we can do this.”

“We keep talking about taking the next step forward,” Blumhagen added. “It’s an awkward, weird season. We know that we’ve got to regroup and get better, but to know how far we can come in a matter of about three weeks, (we can) flip it on a really good team.”





Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 6

EGF 001 023 0 -- 6-7-2

BEM 000 021 4 -- 7-9-1

WP: Peterson (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB)





Bemidji 13, East Grand Forks 2 (five inn.)

EGF 101 00 -- 2-2-5

BEM 106 6X -- 13-9-2

WP: Heger (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)