The Centaurs (5-3) actually jumped up right away in game one when Isaiah Biehn scored on an error in the top of the first. But Bemidji mustered just three hits off of Grant Hartman, who went the distance and only allowed the one unearned run for the Goodridge/TRF cause.

JD Kondos held his own for the Centaurs, as well, pitching six innings and allowing just two unearned runs. But the Bandits scored once in the second and once more in the fifth to sneak ahead and stay ahead.

Game two was a different offensive story, though.

Eight Bemidji batters had at least one hit, while five had multi-hit efforts. The Centaurs still found themselves down 7-4 after four innings, but the comeback roared to life from there.

Brandon Lussier smacked a two-run home run to left field in the fifth, and the rally boiled over in the sixth. Four straight batters recorded RBI singles, a streak only broken when Josh Nyberg added a two-RBI single onto the hit parade.

When the fireworks were over, Bemidji had a 12-7 lead, and that was more than enough for a rain-soaked victory that salvaged a split.

In addition to a four-RBI day at the plate, Lussier earned the win on the mound by throwing two innings of relief, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four.





Goodridge/TRF 2, Bemidji 1

BEM 100 000 0 -- 1-3-2

TRF 010 010 X -- 2-8-5

WP: Hartman (CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB)

LP: Kondos (CG, 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB)





Bemidji 12, Goodridge/TRF 7

BEM 022 026 -- 12-13-3

TRF 303 100 -- 7-8-1

WP: Lussier (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB)

LP: Manderude (CG, 6 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 3 K, 5 BB)