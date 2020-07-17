GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji summer baseball team kept its foot on the gas in Grand Forks, N.D., Thursday, winning 4-3 and 9-6 for its second doubleheader sweep in as many days.

The Centaurs (4-2) rallied from behind in the opener. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Steven Peterson scored JD Kondos on a two-out single to keep Bemidji alive. Then in the extra frame, Derek Young scored off an error, and Josh Nyberg shut the Royals down from there to preserve the victory.

Peterson finished 3-for-4 at the dish with three RBIs. Nyberg picked up the win on the mound, going three innings in relief of Brandon Lussier and allowing no runs on two hits.

The offenses came to life in game two, but again it was the Centaurs scoring late that made the difference. Grand Forks scored three runs in the sixth to make for a 6-6 tie, but the Royals fumbled away their chances in the seventh.

Bemidji took advantage of three walks, three hit by pitches and an error to score three runs -- all without a hit. Nyberg again finished things out from the mound, allowing one baserunner but leaving the tying run in the on-deck circle.

Kondos finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs in game two, while Nyberg and Aaron Heger also notched multi-hit days from the heart of the lineup.





Bemidji 4, Grand Forks 3

BEM 001 010 11 -- 4-11-1

GF 011 010 00 -- 3-7-2

WP: Nyberg (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB)





Bemidji 9, Grand Forks 6

BEM 003 030 3 -- 9-8-2

GF 020 013 0 -- 6-11-3

WP: Nyberg (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB)