“Probably the best word to say is ‘refreshing’ to have that normalcy,” head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “To see the kids do something they waited so long for (is nice), especially at home. Obviously we played one on the road last week, but to play one in town and show up at their field, do their thing and have parents there to watch, it was a fun day.”

The Centaurs took to Des Sagedahl Field to host Grand Rapids for a doubleheader, walking out with 5-0 and 12-5 victories.

It was the first prep baseball game in Bemidji all year, as the Minnesota State High School League and American Legion baseball organizations canceled their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Blumhagen said there wasn’t much rust despite the 363-day layoff.

“It’s just baseball at this point,” he said. “We would certainly take the normalcy of playing in our division with the hopes of a sub-state title and going to state, all those things to look forward to. But just having that pressure off and knowing we’re just out here playing games… the kids are a little more appreciative and can kind of let loose and get after it.”

Isaiah Biehn made the most of things on Wednesday. In game one, he pitched a complete-game shutout for the Centaurs (2-2), scattering nine hits and striking out four. He even helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a second-inning home run.

“If you just take him at a snapshot from where he was last year to where he is now… he’s starting to look like a dude out there,” Blumhagen said of Biehn. “The game is definitely slowing down for him. He went from a kid that had to be very crafty on the mound to having the zip to blow a kid away when he needs to while still mixing his pitches. Seeing him become very effective in different ways -- both at the plate and on the mound -- I’m very happy for him and proud of him for that.”

Aaron Heger had a 2-for-2 showing at the dish, while Grant DeClusin added a two-RBI single as part of a five-run second inning that made for an eventual 5-0 final.

Grand Rapids finally produced some offense in game two, jumping up 3-1 in the top of the second inning, but Bemidji answered right back with an eight-run flurry in the bottom half.

“That’s what we always talk about and preach: to answer back,” Blumhagen said. “Obviously other teams are going to score. They’re going to put up crooked numbers at times. But the response is huge.”

JD Kondos started the surge on two outs with an 11-pitch at bat that he worked into a bases-loaded walk, and Brandon Lussier brought in two with an ensuing single. Two more scored on an error before Josh Nyberg and Parker Mystic came through with RBI knocks of their own.

“Most of that damage was done with two outs, which makes it a little bit better,” Blumhagen said. “The floodgates kind of opened after (Kondos). To have an at-bat like that, being able to break the pitcher’s spirits and then get the lead back and open it up a bit, it was big for our team.”

Grand Rapids mustered two more runs in the final frame, but not before the Centaurs put up three more runs in the fifth inning for a 12-5 decision.

Lussier finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs in game two, while Biehn had another multi-hit effort by way of a 2-for-4 performance. Kondos went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, as well. On the mound, Hayden Hommes got the start and went 1 2/3 innings before Kondos relieved him, going the final 5 1/3 innings and recording the win.

Bemidji returns to action at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, for a road doubleheader against the Grand Forks Royals.





Bemidji 5, Grand Rapids 0

GR 000 000 0 -- 0-9-1

BEM 050 000 X -- 5-9-3

WP: Biehn (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB)

LP: Kernes (4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB)





Bemidji 12, Grand Rapids 5

GR 030 000 2 -- 5-7-1

BEM 180 030 X -- 12-11-1

WP: Kondos (5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB)