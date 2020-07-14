MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have been upfront about the possibility of injuries sabotaging this summer’s abbreviated major league schedule. After a four-month layoff, teams only have three weeks to get ready for Opening Day, and the 60-game slate will not be kind to players who get hurt.

So, the Twins knew this was coming, just maybe not so fast.

What started as a relatively low-key intrasquad scrimmage Monday, July 13 was hijacked by the sight of center fielder Byron Buxton being carted off the field after injuring his left foot while chasing a home run by Nelson Cruz.

“It surprised us,” said right-hander Jose Berrios, who loaded the bases and worked through trouble for most of his unofficial four innings. “Obviously, we don’t want to see things like that. Hopefully, he’s doing well.”

Hurt while changing direction on a ball that was caught up in the wind, Buxton was examined by team doctors before being taken off site for imaging tests.

“Fortunately, relatively speaking, the initial once-over didn’t show anything, which I think we can take as a cautiously optimistic good sign,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we’re going to go ahead and do a lot of other assessments and imaging tonight and tomorrow, just to see what we can find and go from there.”

Buxton missed nearly half of last season because of a concussion, wrist injury and a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in September. He played 87 games.

Always an elite defender, Buxton, 26, has played only one full season — 140 games in 2017 — since being promoted to the major league club in 2015. He was limited to 28 games in 2018 because of migraines, a wrist injury and a broken toe suffered when he fouled a pitch off his left foot.

He also has missed time because of a concussion and thumb injury. He was having his best season at the plate last year, hitting .262 with 10 home runs, 30 doubles and four triples, when he slammed his left shoulder into the outfield wall in Miami trying to chase a triple in a 5-4 loss on Aug. 1. He pinch ran a few times but didn’t bat or play the field again, and in September had surgery to repair his labrum.

Monday’s injury was still somewhat of a mystery after the scrimmage.

“We took a look at the video to see what we can find; it was hard to make out exactly what happened,” Baldelli said. “So, what we’re going to do is probably focus on the testing that we’re going to get done tonight, and we should know a lot more about the situation late tonight or early tomorrow.”

After being attended by a trainer on Monday, he was helped onto a cart and taken off the field.

Jake Cave and, briefly, LaMonte Wade Jr. replaced Buxton in center last season. Both are back, and LaMonte took his spot on Monday.

“Buck does everything right. Buck handles his preparation,” Baldelli said. “He does everything right on the field. He plays the game exactly the way you would hope one of your young stars would play the game. That’s who he is. … He didn’t do anything wrong out there today, it was just a misstep.”