A look around the diamond Saturday night during the Twins’ intrasquad game showed players in various stages of mask-wearing.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco and second baseman Luis Arraez were among the group that had their masks pulled up over their noses and mouths.

Some other players opted against masks while in the field. Many others had them around their necks, ready to pull up at a moment’s notice.

When the season begins, expect to see at least some players masked during games. It’s yet another way the 2020 season will look different than any other.

“I’ve seen guys out here working out, I’ve seen guys catching with masks, running the bases, stretching, getting loose, playing catch,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve seen guys basically doing everything so far and we know that there are guys that have a heightened awareness and concern with the situation and I wouldn’t blame them for wearing a mask if they were comfortable.”

Marwin Gonzalez said he was going to try to wear his masks during games, but said it was hard to run with it on, especially if he happens to be playing the outfield.

Hitting with a mask on, he said, would be easier.

“Probably, when we are in the dugout, when we are hitting, probably yes. But I think for defense, it’s going to be tough to keep it on,” Gonzalez said.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario said he wouldn’t like to wear his mask while playing, but if it was something he had to do, then he would.

Outfielder Jake Cave said he’d likely have his around his neck, ready to pull up when he got close to someone.

“I’m sure some guys will and the only reason I’m saying that — actually I’m not sure, but I’m just saying that because I’ve seen some guys that are doing it out there during practices and stuff like that,” Cave said. “I keep my mask. I got this type that they gave us. I keep it around my neck if I think I’ll be in any close quarters to guys in the dugout, other people, if I have to talk to the coaches face-to-face or something, I’ll probably put it on.”

Summer campers get new gear

The summer campers got some new attire on Saturday. Twins players practiced wearing bright red shirts bearing a woodchuck holding a bat and the words “Twin Cities Summer Camp 2020.” Staffers wore light blue shirts with the same logo and the word “Staff,” on the back.

“(It’s) inspired by, obviously, the Golden Gophers and this being the Gopher State but also, there’s a family of woodchucks that we see at Nicollet Park on our walks probably every day, so we thought of it,” Baldelli said.

Baldelli’s fiancée, Allie, drew the logo by hand and clubhouse manager Rod McCormick got the shirts made up for the team.

“It’s kind of old school. If we’re going to call it summer camp, we might as well have an old school summer camp shirt,” Baldelli said.

Worth noting

Starters Rich Hill and Homer Bailey took the mound for Saturday’s intrasquad game and Baldelli was pleased with what he saw from both. “Visually, couldn’t look any better,” he said. … Third baseman Josh Donaldson announced on social media Saturday that he is expecting a baby girl with his partner, Briana Miller, later this year. … Baldelli said that all players have avoided injury thus far through the first week or so of camp.