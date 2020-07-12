The Twins reliever had avoided arbitration with the team this offseason by agreeing to a deal at $2.205 million and was set to earn more than a million dollars in a season for the first time of his career.

Until his contract was pro-rated for a 60-game season.

“Still yet to get to the seven digits,” May said. “…Still haven’t gotten there. I was so excited. I was really excited to say that. I call it the ‘Dos Commas Club,’ and I’m still not in it.”

Now, it’s incumbent on May and the rest of the Twins’ impending free agents to prove their value in a pandemic-shortened season as they head into what looks to be a tough market for free agents this upcoming offseason.

With teams not bringing in the same amount of revenue that they would in a regular season, the expectation is that teams will be spending less.

The upcoming free-agent class includes May, Jake Odorizzi, Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, Rich Hill, Homer Bailey, Alex Avila, Ehire Adrianza and Tyler Clippard.

“The teams are losing money. We already have a free agency problem before this, just in our eyes. The market changes and all kinds of stuff that goes into that. And I’m a reliever. So who knows? I couldn’t even give you a guess on what’s going to happen,” May said. “And I kind of like that, to be honest.”

Odorizzi gambled on himself this past offseason, opting to take the qualifying offer with the Twins for $17.8 million (before it got pro-rated) rather than reject it and seek a multi-year deal with a draft pick attached to him.

Though the market might look different this upcoming offseason, Odorizzi is still happy with his decision and thinks that teams that want to win will still spend regardless of what has happened.

“It could still be better than what it was last year. I know what I turned down last year so would I rather have an opportunity to do it all again with no tag to me or accept a (bad) deal last year that I would still be carrying the next two years?” Odorizzi said. “I’m still happy with what I did. We don’t know what the market may or may not be.”

Odorizzi figures a lot of the season will be data-driven as opposed to results-driven. And he figures that teams that may want to sign him will have had more than six years to determine what type of pitcher he is.

“Teams may spend and there’s going to be teams that are in OK positions and ultimately if a team wants to win, my services are available, so I think it boils down to wanting to win,” Odorizzi said. “If you want to win, you’re still going to spend. I think that is what all free agents need to have in their head going into this offseason.”

Gonzalez, who signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Twins ahead of the 2019 season said it was hard not to think about upcoming free agency because it is how he provides for his family. COVID-19 further complicates things, he said, because if you contract it, you lose time this season to prove your value.

“Obviously, it’s going to be hard. Something new for everybody. It’s not just for the free-agent guys. Just 60 games to perform, and going into free agency is going to be hard,” Gonzalez said. “Especially when we’re living with the virus.”

But before the Twins free agents get to that point, they know they have an important opportunity ahead of them. There are 60 games coming up — and playoffs, they hope — where the team has a chance to do something special.

“You just can’t worry about it because anything could help or hurt at this moment. It’s just about getting the job done on the field,” May said.

“And you know, contract year, if not with the Twins next year, I want to take advantage of the time and this team we have now, because it’s an incredible group of guys. … I might only have the chance to play with these guys again once, and we have as good a team as anybody in the league to go on a two-month run.”