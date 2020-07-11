Baseball, basketball and hockey are on the cusp of rebooting their seasons and it’s been a barrel of laughs so far, just the kind of distraction we need to take our minds off the fact that the United States has become Disneyland for the coronavirus.

Sports are supposed to make us feel better, even in Minnesota, whether we’re fighting a pandemic or the standard challenges of life. If this week showed us anything, it’s that the pandemic we’d all like to briefly let go will drive the daily sports narrative no matter how many 400-foot homers or back-handed goals we see.

“I think we have to accept that this thing, it’s going to be around,” Wild star winger Zach Parise, somewhat less than enthused about starting camp Monday at TRIA Rink, told reporters this week.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer canceled the first game of its “MLS is Back” tournament — seriously — because one of the teams collected five positive player tests, and the Ivy League canceled all sports through the end of the year. On Thursday, the Big Ten announced it will be conference-only for fall sports, if fall sports are played at all.

Baseball teams have canceled workouts because of late test results, and Mike Trout — who is arguably baseball’s best and most exciting player and doesn’t need the money — apparently needs to be convinced by teammates to play a planned 60-game schedule.

These are the storylines keeping our minds off the fact that half of the country is about to be shut down, again, and we don’t know whether or not our kids will be going back to school in two months.

This is fun? It’s madness.

On Friday, the U.S. reported its largest single-day caseload of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 67,000. If the trend continues, we’ll have 4 million cases before the end of the month. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. had recorded 134,580 corona-related deaths as of Saturday.

The NBA and WNBA are cloistered in the belly of the beast, Florida, where 56 hospitals are without ICU beds, insisting, for the moment, on playing games in empty stadiums. By now, the NBA and WNBA must regret accepting the invitation of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared his state open for pro sports in mid-May. Beyond the concern of player and staff safety is the sketchy look of salvaging a few months of paychecks cloistered in one of the world’s virus hotspots.

Baseball and hockey will compete in televised fishbowls for the ostensible pleasure of fans who wouldn’t attend if they could. Until that begins — July 23 for MLB and the Twins, Aug. 1 for the NHL and the Wild — they will be following the headlines: players are worried and testing positive, and executives are openly discussing the possibility that the rebooted seasons will be canceled before they begin.

As they should.

But let’s take a step back and be honest; watching the nation’s professional sports leagues ceaselessly borne back by the historic tide of a growing pandemic is unenjoyable. In fact, watching the nation’s professional sports leagues right now leads one to believe that some of this probably isn’t going to either start or be completed.

The aggregate size of the player pools for all 30 major league teams is 1,800. Do you think 1,800 men, most in their 20s, can be unequivocally smart about their health when they’re not under the direct control of the teams and league at ballparks? In any case, it’s walking a tightrope.

The Twins on Thursday released their 2021 schedule, Opening Day set for April 1 at Milwaukee. That seems like a good goal. Maybe by then, fans and players will be able to enjoy sports again.