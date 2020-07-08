EAST GRAND FORKS -- East Grand Forks spoiled the Bemidji summer baseball team’s return to sports on Tuesday, winning 14-8 and 5-0 during a home doubleheader against the Centaurs’ 18U team.

In the opener, EGF jumped up big with four runs in the first inning and another seven in the second inning, assuming a quick 11-2 advantage. Bemidji got four runs back in the third to make it a ballgame, but pitching started to take over on both sides and prevented any further offensive outbursts.

The game played out like a season opener, featuring 10 errors in all (four from the Centaurs) as both sides shook off some rust.

Kaden Robinson picked up the victory on the mound, while Aaron Heger was saddled with the loss. At the plate for Bemidji, Josh Nyberg went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI while Steven Peterson went 2-for-4.

The Centaurs’ offense never got rolling in the finale, shut down by Jake Osowski. Despite an error-free showing in the field, Bemidji finished with just four hits at the dish.

Brandon Lussier was stuck with the loss despite East Grand Forks only mustering one run through four frames. In the fifth, EGF piled on four more for a 5-0 advantage that held firm through the night.

East Grand Forks 14, Bemidji 8

BEM 024 001 1 -- 8-12-4

EGF 470 210 X -- 14-12-6

WP: Kaden Robinson

LP: Aaron Heger

BEMIDJI: Isaiah Biehn 1x4, RBI; JD Kondos 1x4; Steven Peterson 2x4, R; Brandon Lussier 1x2, R, BB; Grant DeClusin 1x4, R; Josh Nyberg 2x3, 2R, RBI; Aaron Hoefer R; Aaron Heger 1x2, RBI; Colt Uhlenhopp 1x1, R, BB; Jack Larson 1x3, R; Parker Mistic 1x1, RBI.

EGF: Carter Beck 1x3, 2R, RBI, BB; Logan Spencer 1x4, R; Jake Hjelle 2x3, 3R, 4 RBI, BB; Jake Osowski 2x3, R, RBI, BB; Colton Dauksavage 2R, BB; Cooper Holm 1x1, 3R; Ajay Kofsdtad 3x4, 2R, 4 RBI; Jeff Vetterkind 1x4; Cullen Rohrich 1x2, 2 RBI.

East Grand Forks 5, Bemidji 0

BEM 000 000 0 -- 0-4-0

EGF 100 040 X -- 5-8-1

WP: Jake Osowski

LP: Brandon Lussier

BEMIDJI: Steven Peterson 1x3; Grant DeClusin 1x3; Josh Nyberg 1x3; Colt Uhlenhopp 1x2.

EGF: Carter Beck 2x2, R; Jake Hjelle 2x2, R; Jake Osowski 1x3, R, 2 RBI, 10 SO; Colton Dauksavage 1x2, R, 2 RBI; Cooper Holm 1x3, RBI; Cullen Rohrich 1x2, R.