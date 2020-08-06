ST. PAUL — It’s been 10 months since Jake Odorizzi last stepped on the mound in an actual game. And you can bet the Twins starter has been itching to get back.

Saturday, Aug. 6, he finally will get that opportunity after taking a little bit of extra time to make sure that the soreness near his ribs area was completely gone.

“If we would have rushed it, it could have been a thing that just lingers the entire year, or whatever it may be, but that’s what we didn’t want,” Odorizzi said. “…Taking it a little bit slower might have been the correct move considering what’s all been happening.”

What’s been happening is a slew of pitcher injuries across the league, many of them serious. The Twins are thankful that Odorizzi was able to avoid a serious injury himself, missing just over two weeks of action.

He faced hitters in a simulated situation on Monday at CHS Field in St. Paul, throwing 52 pitches and getting four up-downs. He threw another bullpen session on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Aside from the pain being gone, Odorizzi wanted to make sure his velocity was around where he wanted it to be and that he was mechanically sound before returning. He also wanted to make sure that the soreness a day or two after throwing was normal and that nothing had cropped up in a different part of the body as a result of compensating for the injury.

With all that feeling good, the starter is now ready to go. He will make his season debut on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals in Kansas City. Odorizzi said he should be able to throw about 70-75 pitches in the start.

“It’s been a weird season. You haven’t really gotten to ramp up the second time, and I’ve faced hitters three times since March, so it’s what we had to deal with,” he said. “But I feel like I’m capable and ready to go and get back out there, and sometimes you’ve just got to get your feet wet back in a normal game and get things going that way.”

Dobnak in rotation

Odorizzi will be the first of the Twins’ injured starters to return. Homer Bailey and Rich Hill also are on the injured list, and when that pair returns, the Twins will have decisions to make with their rotation.

Most notably, what happens to Randy Dobnak, who has been lights-out this season?

Manager Rocco Baldelli said they’ve discussed all options, including a six-man rotation. Dobnak threw six scoreless innings in his Pittsburgh homecoming on Wednesday night. In his three starts this season, he has an impressive 0.60 earned-run average.

“We’ll be ready for pretty much anything, but I don’t think there’s any reason right now to think Dobber is going to come out of the rotation any time in the near future,” Baldelli said. “But as everyone else does get healthy, we’ll continually re-adjust and look at how everyone lines up.”

Briefly

Luis Arraez originally was listed in Thursday’s posted lineup before being scratched. Baldelli said they actually made the move a night before and this had been a planned day off for Arraez.

Devin Smeltzer will make his first start of the season on Friday. Smeltzer has pitched twice this season in relief, giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Catcher Alex Avila played in his 1,000th career game on Thursday.