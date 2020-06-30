The Twins released their initial 60-man roster on Monday, June 29, a list that includes the organization’s top three prospects — infielder Royce Lewis, and outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach — as part of the team’s taxi squad.

The roster currently has 57 players active with two — Michael Pineda and Fernando Romero — on the restricted list.

Pineda will make his way to Minneapolis to train but must sit 39 games as he serves out the remainder of his suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic last September. Romero has been held up in the Dominican Republic with visa issues and never made it to spring training, which was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 120,000 Americans.

The Twins are not expecting Romero to report when the rest of his teammates do on Wednesday. The team plans to hold its first workout Friday at Target Field.

The season is expected to begin on July 23 with most teams starting the next day. At that point, teams will be allowed to have 30 players on their active rosters. After two weeks, that number will be whittled to 28, and two weeks later it will be 26 — where it will stay the rest of the season.

A second group of players will train at nearby CHS Field, the home of the St. Paul Saints. That group includes the team’s top three prospects, as well as top catching prospect Ryan Jeffers and outfielder Brent Rooker, another top prospect. The list includes many other minor league free agents, including former Twins and Saints pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic, who finished last year in Double-A, was left off this list. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the Twins are using the second group to focus on players they believe are closer to the majors.

Perhaps most notably, two members of the staff — major league coach Bill Evers, 66, and bullpen coach, Bob McClure, 68 — will not join the rest of the group in Minneapolis because of COVID-19 concerns. Minor league pitching coordinator Pete Maki will fill in McClure’s role. Special instructor LaTroy Hawkins also will be part of the Twins’ staff.

Active roster

Pitchers (20 + 2 restricted): Jorge Alcala, Homer Bailey, Jose Berrios, Dakota Chalmers, Tyler Clippard, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Rich Hill, Zack Littell, Kenta Maeda, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda (restricted list), Sean Poppen, Taylor Rogers, Fernando Romero (restricted list), Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer, Cody, Stashak, Lewis Thorpe, Matt Wisler

Jorge Alcala, Homer Bailey, Jose Berrios, Dakota Chalmers, Tyler Clippard, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Rich Hill, Zack Littell, Kenta Maeda, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda (restricted list), Sean Poppen, Taylor Rogers, Fernando Romero (restricted list), Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer, Cody, Stashak, Lewis Thorpe, Matt Wisler Catchers (3): Willians Astudillo, Alex Avila, Mitch Garver

Willians Astudillo, Alex Avila, Mitch Garver Infielders (8): Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, Travis Blankenhorn, Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano

Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, Travis Blankenhorn, Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano Outfielders (6): Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, LaMonte Wade Jr.

Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, LaMonte Wade Jr. Designated hitter (1): Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz Major league staff (10): Manager Rocco Baldelli, Mike Bell, Nate Dammann, Tony Diaz, Rudy Hernandez, Wes Johnson, Pete Maki, Edgar Varela, Tommy Watkins, LaTroy Hawkins

Taxi squad