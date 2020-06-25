Twins first baseman Miguel Sano was cleared of all accusations against him at a Thursday morning hearing in the Dominican Republic, team president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

That comes after a lawyer, Odalis Ramos, accused Sano and his friends of kidnapping Raudy Omar Sanchez de La Cruz and beating him, according to a report from the Dominican newspaper “El Nuevo Diario.”

Sano denied the allegation to the newspaper and per the report, said he was being blackmailed for money — 10 million pesos, or around $170,000 — and that Sanchez de la Cruz had sexually assaulted a young family member of his.

“We took what Miguel said at his word and then wanted to wait and see what else transpired and ultimately today it matched what he had been telling us,” Falvey said.

Falvey said the Twins are expecting the 27-year-old infielder to travel to Minneapolis within the next few days and join the team for the beginning of Spring Training 2.0, which begins on July 1.

Sano, 26, has spent the past five seasons with the Twins’ big-league club. He hit .247 with 34 home runs and 79 runs batted in in 105 games in 2019.